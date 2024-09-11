The reform of the judiciary proposed by the Executive and Blindly supported by the MORENA Parliamentary Groupis a reform that has three characteristics fundamentals: It is deceitful, it is undemocratic and it is destructive.

Why is it? cheater the reform of the judiciaryIts novelty and the narrative from which it has been promoted focuses on the mechanism of election of judges and magistrates: he popular vote.

The first trap is in this approach. The candidates for whom “the people” will vote arrive after the executive, legislative and judicial powers (all controlled by the regime) have selected and filtered them. The people will choose what suits the regime.

Something very typical of populist and totalitarian regimes: they use the people to validate their decisions. Therefore, every opponent is an opponent of the people.

Furthermore, its promoters boast that this mechanism will not only give “the power to the people to elect their judges,” but will also improve the administration of justice, making it (finally) prompt and expeditious.

This is another trap. There is no guarantee or evidence that this change will result in better administration of justice. The only country that has a similar system is Belize, a country that ranks last in terms of impunity and administration of justice in the world.

Because undemocratic? One of the functions that an institutional framework must fulfill in a democracyis to ensure that bad rulers do the least possible damage. That is, that there are institutional brakes and counterweights of power.

The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation has fulfilled that function. The clearest example is that barely halfway through the six-year term, the SCJN had declared 10 legislative initiatives proposed by the executive branch as unconstitutional.

The proposed judicial reform destroys that mechanism. It is simply a reform that buries the last remaining counterweight to power in Mexico. The intention is clear: they want to rule and nothing can stop them.

They are also making sure that they have institutional mechanisms in place to remove anyone who wants to stop them (judicially speaking). The judicial reform provides for the creation of a judicial disciplinary court, which will also be controlled by the executive, and which will be able to sanction and remove from office the judges who are involved in the dispute.

The only similarity of such a court was proposed in Poland just five years ago. The European Union struck it down, declaring the mechanism illegal because it affected impartiality and violated the rule of law.

Why is it? destructiveOne of the mechanisms that allows institutions to become professional and have trained personnel is the professional career service.

In Mexico, very few institutions have managed to consolidate such a system: the INE, the army, Foreign Relations and the Judiciary.

Morena has destroyed almost all of them, they lack the judiciary and now they are going for it. A fact aligned with their way of understanding and doing politics: capacity does not matter, it is about loyalty. They are not interested in capable and professional public servants; they are interested in officials loyal to the regime.

And if this were not enough, the economic and diplomatic repercussions that will be generated in our country if this reform is approved are countless.

Its approval means the end of the Mexico we know and where we could still (in some contexts) live in freedom. Judicial reform is the beginning of the dictatorship.

More from the same author: