Mexico City.- Morena and its allies approved the ruling on judicial reform in the Constitutional Affairs Committee.

With 22 votes in favor and 17 against, the legislators approved the ruling that includes 100 modifications proposed by Morena and that proposes two elections to renew the positions of the Judicial Branch, the first of them extraordinary, in June 2025, to renew all the Ministers, the positions of judges and magistrates that are vacant and two pending magistrates of the Electoral Tribunal.

It also proposes the creation of three evaluation committees in each of the branches to determine the suitability of the candidates and a raffle to select them when there are more candidates than required, as proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on July 30. According to the ruling, judges, magistrates and ministers in office may be automatically included on the ballots, unless they decide to decline or are nominated for another position or a different judicial circuit.

It also states that the presidency of the Court and the Electoral Tribunal will no longer be appointed by its members, but will instead fall to whoever obtains the most votes, and prohibits the creation and operation of trusts in the Judiciary.

Throughout the debate, which lasted more than 7 hours, opposition legislators warned that, if approved, the judicial reform is ineffective, contrary to human rights and harmful to the poorest. In turn, Morena and its allies defended the constitutional modifications, stating that they aim to end the “waste” of the president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Norma Piña, and end nepotism in the Judicial Branch. The coordinator of the PRI, Rubén Moreira, announced that the vote of his bench is against, considering that the narrative of the opinion does not correspond to the result that the reform will have, what it proposes is not democratic, fair and prudent and is a risk for the Mexican State. He added that the proposal is also ineffective, it harms the Federal Pact and does not represent an improvement in the quality of the resolutions, in addition to being a danger to the regime of the protection of human rights and allowing the interference of the de facto powers. He warned that changing the mechanism for choosing judges does not guarantee that justice will be prompt and better, because the real problem in the country is that in Mexico there are three for every 100 thousand inhabitants, while in countries like Greece there are 40 for every 100 thousand. “The files pile up not because we have judges who do not work but because we do not have enough judges, the judges are saturated at the local level, in many entities there is a lack of personnel and the salaries are very low. In addition, the reform does not contemplate improving either the Public Ministry or the defense of people, or the experts,” he warned. Regarding the election, he said that it is inaccurate that citizens are going to choose the judges because, in fact, they are going to try to select from an immense list of people that they will surely not know, in addition to the fact that there are no competitive exams, which leaves out the most suitable. “There is no reference in the world to the process that is being pointed out here, neither in the United States nor in Bolivia, they are very different things, that is why it becomes a risk for the country, the reform, if implemented, would lead us to an institutional crisis,” he said. As an example, he said that in Mexico City alone, the election of judges, magistrates and ministers in 2025 will involve filling out 25 ballots with 4,125 names of which they must register 640, while in Nuevo Leon, in 2027, there would be 21 ballots, including that of Governor, local deputies and mayors, for the selection of more than 700 positions from among 4,500 candidates. “How long will the process take? But, in addition, we are putting it in the Constitution, at least if they leave it in the secondary law, we would find a solution,” he said. The PAN member Héctor Saúl Téllez regretted that the majority continues to promote the reform of the Judicial Branch despite the pronouncements against it by the UN, by academics, experts, jurists, by the Judicial Branch itself and even by Mexico’s trading partners, such as the United States. After announcing the presentation of a dissenting vote, he accused the reform of responding solely to the desire and whim of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his successor, Claudia Sheinbaum, even knowing the “catastrophic consequences” it will have on the administration of justice. He affirmed that the 100 modifications proposed by Morena not only maintain the presidential proposal, but make it more harmful, toxic and damaging, because from his point of view, it puts an end to judicial independence, by incorporating inquisitorial evaluations and supervisions that can lead to reprimands and even dismissal of judges “who must now decide without freedom and without autonomy.” “The federal government and its group of legislators have stopped listening to not one voice but to millions of voices from lawyers’ associations, from universities, from public servants in the Judiciary itself, from representatives of the main international human rights protection organizations, such as the UN Special Rapporteur, and finally, from our main trading partners. “They have all agreed that this reform seriously affects judicial independence and that most of the reforms end up being incompatible with human rights,” she said. PAN member Margarita Zavala warned that the proposal does not reform any power, but rather replaces those who are part of the Judiciary, even without a gender perspective, because it does not consider the stage in which more women joined the Public Administration. She argued that the modifications will cause massive and unjustified dismissal of workers, in addition to ending the principle of professionalism and the judicial career. He pointed out that the Judicial Disciplinary Court is designed as an inquisitorial body, because it will be able to investigate and sanction judges with absolute discretion, which will leave workers completely defenseless. Zavala warned that what worries him most is that the reform removes the general effects of amparo rulings, which will affect the poor who will be forced to pay for legal fees to defend themselves. “What a nonsense, now it turns out that we are forcing the poorest in our country to litigate against laws and against sentences or government contracts and we are forcing them to raise money, to pay those offices that they say they despise, but that they hire well and that integrate them into their governments. “And they are promoting this senseless enrichment of litigation, because what a general protection ruling does is, precisely, protect the poorest () Don’t they put the poor first? Why do they force them to defend themselves? Why wouldn’t a protection ruling be enough to protect and care for them?” he questioned. In his turn, the Morena member Rosendo Medina Filigrana warned that the judicial reform is not a consequence of Morena and its allies, but of the “waste and excesses of Norma Piña and her henchmen, such as Juan Luis Alcántara and Carrancá.” “They have privileged a regime of nepotism, excesses and I will illustrate it with three examples: In 2023, the Federal Judicial Council, chaired by Norma Piña, spent 16.5 million pesos only on paying parking fees for its privileged officials, spent 70.9 million pesos on gardening and fumigation services, and spent 22.7 million pesos on laundry, cleaning, and hygiene expenses for its belongings. “Those are the wastes of the Judicial Branch of the Federation last year, and that is not reflected in the secretaries and secretaries of agreement, nor in any other personnel of the Judicial Branch,” she said. It is expected that tomorrow, the Commission will process the reservations that the different parliamentary factions will present.