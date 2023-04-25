The judicial officials have tightened the rope more this Tuesday with the Government, to which they demand a salary increase in line with the one agreed with the lawyers of the administration of justice and to make changes in the future Organizational Efficiency Law. The unions, which called indefinite partial strikes since the 17th (CSIF, CC OO, UGT and STAJ), have announced this Tuesday that they are changing these strikes for a seven-day general strike in the sector, the next 4, 9, 10, 11 , May 16, 17 and 18. With these appointments, whose second week will coincide with the electoral campaign for the regional and municipal elections on May 28 and with the general strike called by the majority associations of judges and prosecutors, the unions intend to redouble the pressure on the Government.

“If the Ministry does not change its attitude, the mobilizations will continue with greater force if necessary,” the officials warn in a statement issued to publicize their decision. The announcement comes after the meeting between the Ministry of Justice and the strike committee failed on Monday. “With the three-hour partial strikes we have managed to get the Ministry of Justice to call us to negotiate, but we must intensify the mobilizations so that they make us an offer for professional recognition and compensation for our real functions,” the unions point out. The partial strikes of three hours a day (from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.) that they have maintained since last week are called off as of this Wednesday.

At Monday’s meeting, the department headed by Pilar Llop offered to negotiate some aspects of the efficiency law with which the unions disagree, but rejected any salary increase. With this attitude, according to the workers’ representatives, the Ministry of Justice, together with the Ministry of Finance and Public Function, “leads the Justice Administration to a total collapse.”

The government spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, recalled this Tuesday that this legislature has made “a very important retributive effort with the Administration of Justice” and, after the call for a strike by judges and prosecutors and the protest already underway by officials of the sector, has appealed to their responsibility as public servants. “We are respectful of all the demands, but I also believe that we all have to be aware of the responsibility we have as public servants so that there is a proper functioning of the Administration of Justice and good attention to the citizenry,” the spokesperson said in the press conference after the Council of Ministers.

Meanwhile, the civil servants’ strike continues to affect thousands of procedures every day. The last, the first judgment of the Lezo case, which had to plunge into the bowels of the corruption of the Madrid PP in the middle of the electoral campaign and which has been suspended indefinitely. The National Court had planned to start this oral hearing on May 24; but it has been postponed without a date, since at least one of the members of the court is part of the one that has been prosecuting the former Valencian president Francisco Camps since January for his alleged involvement in the Gürtel case, a process that has also been delayed due to these mobilizations.

In a resolution on Friday, the National Court advanced that the delays attributable to the strike of justice officials have resulted in the two trials going to overlap in time, “not being possible to hold both simultaneously.” The process against Camps was suspended sine die on the 18th, and it is estimated that it will not be able to resume until at least May 10 —and there are still many witnesses and experts to parade before the judges, in addition to the final presentations of each of the parties (there are 26 defendants) and the shifts last word. For this reason, the court has notified the persons in the Lezo case that we will have to wait and, once this Gürtel trial is over, they will be summoned to a meeting to mark a new start day.

In this first trial of Lezo case the purchase by Canal de Isabel II of 75% of the Colombian company Inassa in 2001 will be scrutinized, an operation that had a premium of up to 35.4 million euros, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. This investigation addresses the corruption of the Madrid PP and the Community of Madrid, governed by the popular for almost 30 years. Among the defendants are Pedro Calvo and Juan Bravo, regional councilors during the governments of Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón; and Arturo Canalda, former president of the Madrid Chamber of Accounts.