The Government of Rodrigo Chaves launched this week an unprecedented reaction in Costa Rica against the Public Ministry after raids and arrests for possible cases of corruption that compromise the Government. “Threats”, “abuse of power”, “harassment” and even complicity with business groups were attributed by the Executive to the judicial body headed by the Attorney General, Carlo Díaz, who is in the crosshairs of the president’s confrontational speeches. Cháves assures that he is “rescuing” the country from institutions that escape presidential control.

The struggle in this country unaccustomed to open hostility between powers was activated this week after a series of police operations over two judicial files. One is due to alleged malfeasance and abuse of power against the company that owns the country’s main newspaper, The Nation, considered by Chaves as a political enemy: the other involves the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS)the powerful state entity that manages the country’s network of public clinics and hospitals, as well as the main pension system.

In the CCSS case, the executive president of the institution and a trusted person of the ruler, former magistrate Marta Esquivel, was detained for 36 hours, investigated for allegedly leading a contract for the administration of primary care health centers with private companies in suspicious conditions and with a million-dollar premium.

Both cases add up to fifty judicial cases in which Rodrigo Chaves appears as a suspect in various crimes. The president attributes them to complaints from opponents, he says, uncomfortable with his policies against the elites and in favor of the people. Cháves has a popularity of 54%, according to a survey by the University of Costa Rica (UCR). However, the police operations in charge of the Public Ministry unleashed presidential reproaches this week. In addition to a call to the population to “be ready” for the actions of the Judiciary in case it is necessary to “act as a society”; An opposition deputy asked the Public Ministry to open a new case, this time for sedition.

It is a reaction not seen in the records despite other corruption processes that previous governments have faced. It occurs in a week in which anonymous content circulated on social networks that the judicial authorities classified as a “death threat” against prosecutor Carlo Díaz.

“We have not seen something like this before, but we cannot be surprised either because for two years there has been an Executive Branch that has not understood that there is a division of powers, that the President of the Republic is not omnipotent and that he has to be accountable in institutional mechanisms and constitutional,” Francisco Dall’Anese, head of the Public Ministry between 2003 and 2010 in Costa Rica and until 2013 of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), the external body that supports the Guatemalan judicial system in the fight against corruption. Dall’Anese recalls that not even in 2004 were there such disqualifications of the Public Ministry, despite the historic criminal proceedings for corruption that year against former presidents Rafael Ángel Calderón and Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, both from the same party that governed at that time under the command of Abel Pacheco.

In 2020, the Public Ministry carried out a raid on the Presidential House, for a case involving President Carlos Alvarado, but “there has always been respect for judicial work and for institutions,” added the former prosecutor, who attributes Chaves behaviors typical of totalitarian populist governments. And he gives Venezuela or El Salvador as examples, or systems absorbed by a corruption network like Guatemala. “We have not reached that point, of course not, but the Government’s position is a negative indicator,” added Dall’Anese.

A UCR survey said in January that 70% of the population considered that corruption had worsened in 2023, although Chaves’ “personalist” leadership allowed him to avoid the political cost, according to researchers at the Center for Research and Political Studies (CIEP), belonging to that state university that has also received darts from the Executive.

There are several state institutions that the president criticizes in each speech, to which the Public Ministry now joins with a stronger tone. Among them is the Comptroller General of the Republic (CGR), which is considered a hindrance to Government projects. He also rants against the opposition groups that dominate the Legislative Assembly, chaired by the deputy of the traditional National Liberation Party (PLN) Rodrigo Arias, about whom audios also circulated on Tuesday with a death threat tone. This occurs four months after another case was opened against a woman with the last name Rueda, who on her social networks wrote against Chaves by saying that “she deserves a sniper,” on the occasion of a statement by the president about environmental issues for which he also complained. investigates him in the criminal field.

Against “institutionality”

Chaves’ detractors blame him for having stirred up the atmosphere with criticism of “institutionality,” a concept that the president usually refers to with rejection or sarcasm. “It is another example of the institutionality, in this case of the Prosecutor’s Office, and the Criminal Chamber and its president, Judge Patricia Solano, being people who captured those institutions to try to harm the government, try to harass me and try to silence me. “, he said before insinuating that prosecutor Díaz responds to economic interests such as those of Grupo Nación, the publishing company of the newspaper The Nation, that in the electoral campaign Chaves promised to destroy.

Grupo Nación owns Parque Viva, a massive events center that was closed in 2022 due to a health order due to the traffic disruption caused by the concerts. The Constitutional Chamber later condemned the Executive for an indirect attack on press freedom. That gave rise to a judicial file for alleged “abuse of power” by Chaves. The judicial investigations continue and therefore the raids on the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, September 18, with Díaz present, which unleashed the president’s anger.

Five days later there were 28 simultaneous raids, including the house of the executive president of the CCSS, Marta Esquivel, who was detained until Tuesday night, as were four directors of the institution whose budget is close to 12,535 million dollars. Based on an institutional audit, the Prosecutor’s Office suspects that the defendants influenced a process to contract for 10 years the administration of 138 primary care clinics under “excessive” conditions and with an additional cost of almost 24 million dollars annually, although the contract has not entered into execution. At the press conference this Wednesday, Chaves asked his cabinet to applaud Esquival and the rest of the defendants.

In this case, the Public Ministry’s suspicion points to alleged previous meetings between the authorities and representatives of the contracted companies, organizations that are part of the cooperative movement whose leaders expressed in July their support for Chaves’ plan to call a national referendum, a proposal that has been challenged by the Constitutional Court and the Legislative Assembly.

While the president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Orlando Aguirre, rejected the accusations of the Executive and asked to avoid confrontations, the president of Congress, Rodrigo Arias, regretted what he considers to be a government affront against principles of institutional functioning for which it is recognized. Costa Rican democracy internationally. “This is serious under normal circumstances, and even more so at this time when we are besieged by growing insecurity. Our streets have become a scene of crimes and revenge, carried out by mafias and drug trafficking,” the legislator recalled.

