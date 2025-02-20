Luis Martínez de Irujo Hohenlohe-Langenburg, grandson of the Duchess of Alba, has declared Thursday that it started the REgularization of the wells investigated on a farm of his family following the complaint of the Guadalquivir Hydrographic Confederation that then motivated the judicial case. Martínez de Irujo has appeared as investigated and as a legal representative of the company Agricultural Technicalbefore the Court of First Instance and Instruction 1 of Sanlúcar la Mayor (Seville) for alleged extractions of unauthorized water in the Aljobar estate of the municipality of Aznalcázar, located in the environment of Doñana.

In October 2023, the company He separated Eugenia Martínez de Irujo of the entity’s management – he was president in the documentation consisting of cars – and assured that water extraction “has not overcome the maximum volume approved by the CHG.” In a statement, Agrarian Eurotecnia said Luis Martínez de Irujo “is the member of the Council responsible for the management of the Aljóbar estate.”

Statement

Sources of the case have informed EFE that during his statement Luis Martínez de Irujo has explained that he agreed to the management of the farm in 2016, as part of a her grandmother’s inheritancebut that was not in the daily functioning of this agricultural exploitation.

When he arrived, the sources have specified, a Raire for irrigation that supplied of different wells, as he understood according to what was allowed.

It was following a complaint in 2023 of the Hydrographic Confederation of the Guadalquivir (CHG) when the regularization of the wells began, despite the fact that this Basin organism had already been previously in the farm and, according to its statement, it would not have expressed nothing about them.

According to the sources, at the end of your statement, in which He has not answered the questions of the accusation that environmentalists in actionhe has asked the judge if the judicial building had another entrance, but he replied that he had to leave for the main access.

Although Martínez de Irujo He has abandoned the judicial building by the main doorhe has done so flanked by his lawyers and has quickly climbed a vehicle that expected him, so he has managed to dodge the numerous media that were in the environment.

The appearance of the grandson of the Duchess of Alb will seal a ninth well of the investigated farm, which joined the eight already investigated after a report by the Seprona team of the Civil Guard.

‘Unauthorized’ wells

This report said that he had removed the water extraction elements from Eight wells and had seal themalthough he warned of the existence of a ninth well not authorized by the Guadalquivir Hydrographic Confederation.

In an expert report, according to the same car in which Martínez de Irujo was summoned, possible “substantial damage” to the environment in “illegal” extractions of water to an aquifer and its associated natural environment.

The technical report of the Central Operational Environment Unit of the Nature Protection Service of the Civil Guard estimated the cubic meters that would have been extracted by unauthorized wells taking into account a period of time From 2014 to 2024the amount of cubic meters necessary for the cultivation of the surface and the volume does authorized by the Confederation for irrigation.

«It is before an aquifer (…) hydraulically connected to the Almonte-Marismas aquif Natural Parkwhose deterioration in recent years is an indisputable fact, ”said the car.