Latin America has been off the European political agenda for many years to the point that it is more than five years since the last joint summit between the two blocs. The appointment of Josep Borrell in 2019 as ‘chancellor’ of the bloc and the Portuguese six-month presidency of these first six months of 2021 can make the hinges turn.

Borrell acknowledges in an interview, shared with other media such as the EFE Agency or the Mexican newspaper ‘Reforma’, that “Latin America does not have the place on the European agenda that it should have” and recalls that the three agreements “that are on the table ”–The renewal of the existing ones with Chile and Mexico and the endless saga of the agreement with Mercosur-“ are a very important part of a new impulse for the relationship with Latin America ”.

In Latin America, and especially in countries like Argentina, there is growing concern about respect for judicial independence, especially in cases of corruption. Is Europe pending on this matter?

For the European Union, the separation of powers, the rule of law, is a fundamental pillar of its reason for being. This has always been the case and everywhere, also within European countries. We start by looking at ourselves. Judicial independence is a fundamental pillar of the functioning of a democratic country. There are no freedoms or democracy or anything that can be considered a comparable state without judicial independence. Thursday independence is high on the agenda.

You asked in the European Parliament that the agreement with Mercosur not be abandoned after 20 years of negotiations.

In many European countries there is a rather negative attitude towards this agreement. Which focus on environmental problems, in particular those of deforestation as a premise for agricultural production. And that also reflects concern about competitiveness in certain products. But politically the agreement is made and the governments accepted it. Now it needs to be ratified. But we all know that agreements are one thing and approval is another. In Europe we already have the experience of agreements that governments sign and parliaments reject. Today some European countries would not be in a position to ratify this agreement. Neither does the European Parliament. Faced with this situation, one could abandon or make an effort to try to approximate positions, to seek solutions that respond to legitimate concerns.

But the Commission has not put the agreement to the vote of the governments, a step prior to its ratification. why do not made it?

This is how things work. But we are still not convinced of the process we have to follow for its ratification. The Commission cannot take it to the Council for governments to reject.

And what happens if the Commission takes it so that the governments can be portrayed, and thus also provokes the debate?

We have an obligation to be sure of wills. It is not only a trade agreement, it is also an association agreement, which is also of interest to the Ministers of the Environment. The Cooperation pillar improves many issues such as sustainable development and good economic governance and introduces the sustainability of exports from the Mercosur countries to Europe. It is better to have this agreement than not to have it. But when it is decided unanimously or by very large majorities, we have the obligation to present a text that we know can be approved. And before it is rejected, it is better to wait a little longer and get an agreement, which is not happening today.

Will we have to wait for the French presidential elections to pass (May 2022)?

I do not think so. And we have Portugal as the six-monthly presidency, which I know has a special interest, a lot of interest, in moving that agreement forward.

The European Commission is completing an environmental impact study of the agreement. Do you think that will be enough to convince reluctant Member States?

I can tell you that it is not yet in a position to be submitted to the consideration of the other party, the Mercosur countries.

Do Europeans understand the importance of the agreement?

European societies are no longer so convinced of the benefits of free trade. There was a time when free trade was the great instrument of European expansion in the world. And today European societies, with the ebb of globalization, are no longer so convinced. They argue that this unbalances the social field, the environmental field, that we play with different cards, to what extent the competition is unbalanced. These are problems that also arise with Africa, but in Africa there are no countries as large and with economies as important as in Latin America.

At the ministerial conference in Berlin, the possibility of creating a debt swap instrument that takes into account middle-income countries was discussed. How far are we?

Far away. To tell you the truth is an idea that has not been developed. At this time at the global level there is a very important problem with the levels of debt caused by the pandemic. There are countries that have a central bank behind them, such as Europeans, which allows them to make indebtedness sustainable. And there are countries that do not have it. And in Latin America there are not many supranational financial instruments capable of maintaining indebtedness. In Africa the defaults of some countries have already begun. That idea, which everyone found interesting, has not had any consequences.

The European Parliament and the Council (the governments) do not have the same opinion about Venezuela. The European Parliament asks that Juan Guaidó be recognized as president, but governments do not. Does this dissonance impede your search for dialogue with Venezuelan actors?

The opinion of the majority of the European Parliament has my full respect. I was President of the European Parliament and I cannot ignore the opinion of MEPs, but it is an opinion. Valuable, respectable, interesting, but an opinion. Because in matters of foreign policy the competence belongs to the Council. And the Council has taken a unanimous position on the line to follow.

The latest European resolution on Venezuela urges the parties to “make difficult commitments.” Can it be interpreted as a call to make assignments?

The solution to the political situation in Venezuela has to go through negotiation, excluding other types of solutions that we would not support. The negotiation implies from the beginning a willingness to transfer. If everyone comes to the negotiation with their positions and does not abandon them, there are no meeting points. So far all negotiations have failed. And each party, of course, believes that the failure is due to the other party. The latest negotiation, sponsored by the Norwegian government, also failed. Those of us who have been in this profession for a few years know that in a negotiation no one can expect the other to assume their approaches. Everyone has to do their part and all the political transitions that have occurred in the world, the Chilean, the Spanish, the Polish, for example, go through the recognition of the parties and in some cases by agreed solutions that involve those who those who leave are coming.

What is there to give in?

It’s not me who decides that, it’s the parties. What we do is sponsor a process in which negotiation can take place. I do believe that the Venezuelan opposition needs to strengthen its unity. It would be very useful. Therefore, the recognition or not of Mr. Juan Guaidó as acting president is not a transfer, it is a consideration. This is what the Member States of the European Union decided based on the legal analysis of the situation created. We do not recognize the Assembly that emerged from the last elections, because we consider that they were not held in good and due form. But neither can we consider that the Assembly that reached the end of its mandate is still in office. We do not recognize the extension of a mandate because we believe that legally it presents many difficulties. We consider that Guaidó is the leader of the Venezuelan opposition because the Venezuelan opposition has wanted it that way.

Are you optimistic about the possibility of negotiations and their opening in the coming months?

At the moment there are no signs that such a thing will happen on a fixed date. The opposition is adapting to the new situation and everyone is waiting for the attitude that the new US Administration will take, which will be decisive. Norway does not at the moment consider that the conditions exist to relaunch the negotiation process. So we will have to wait a bit for everyone to reset. I have not yet convened the International Contact Group because it seems to me that it is a bullet that should not be used. First we want to have more clarity and knowledge of the positions of the different actors.

Will we soon have a summit between the European Union and Latin America?

I will do my best to make it so. But it does not have to be a ceremonial summit, merely formal, it has to have content. When we met the ministerial conference in Berlin with Germany we saw that there are subjects to give it content. Social instability, organized crime, violence, development problems, trade problems. Latin America is hit very hard by the pandemic, it is one of the parts of the world that has suffered the most from health and from the economy. That more than ever should bring our attention to that continent, where, on the other hand, the Chinese presence is increasing. And the gaps are filled in politics. If we want to be a geopolitical power and a global actor, as we say, we cannot pretend to be without being in Latin America, where there is a young population and extraordinary economic potentials. Europeans find it hard to believe that European companies have invested more in Latin America than in India, China, Russia and Japan combined. If the Europeans put the eggs in a basket, it is in Latin America. But the presence of the European Union is not up to par.