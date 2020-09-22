Mumbai: NDPS court extended judicial custody to actress Riya Chakraborty in the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case till 6 October. Meanwhile, Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty have filed a bail petition in the Bombay High Court. The petition will be heard on Wednesday. Riya’s lawyer Satish Manshinde has given this information.

Riya Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB on 9 September after lengthy questioning. About 20 people have been arrested in the drugs case. During the investigation of this case, the names of many famous actresses including Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan have come up. NCB can call all these for questioning in the coming days.

Please tell that after the arrest on 9 September, NCB presented Riya Chakraborty in NDPS court. Where he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. This period was ending today. Meanwhile, the court has extended judicial custody for 14 days.

