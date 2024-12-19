Judicial #Cortyland

If you go to Madrid these days like all the provincials do (I’m the first), you already know the plan: Christmas lights, Puerta del Sol, Cortylandia, Plaza Mayor market, lottery at Doña Manolita, calamari sandwich, churros in San Ginés… I know, I know, everything is full of people, the Gran Vía is impassable, endless queues, robbery prices. I propose a better plan for your Madrid getaway in December: the Plaza de la Villa de París, near Génova and Colón streets. Don’t miss it, a must visit.

What is in that square? No, no Christmas market or ice rink, no flashy lights or a big Christmas tree. It is the square where the Supreme Court, the National Court and the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid are based. The busiest corner of Madrid these days, non-stop, things are always happening, it’s news at all hours, and in a while you can see several famous people, which was another classic objective when the provincial hicks (me the first) We went to the capital: see celebrities to take photos with them.