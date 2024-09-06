This Friday, dozens of workers of the judiciary They concentrated in front of the Senate of the Republicon Paseo de la Reforma, to demand that the judicial reform proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador be stopped.

On the avenue, young people, apparently law students, carried out intermittent closures in rejection of the constitutional reform that will be discussed next week by the Senate, on Sunday in committees and possibly on Wednesday in the Plenary.

Morena and its allies are missing one senator to complete the qualified majority in the vote on the ruling that was already approved by the deputies, from Morena and its allies, last Wednesday.

This Friday, the protesters called on opposition senators to confirm their vote against and not be convinced by legislators who support the fourth transformation.

The march, which started at Paseo de la Reforma, was held amid concerns about the implications that this judicial reform would have on the independence of the judiciary and the labor rights of its members.

The demonstration, which brought together judges, magistrates, attorneys and administrative employees, sought to make a final appeal to the 43 opposition senators to reject the proposal.

The protesters, dressed in white t-shirts and carrying Mexican flags, chanted slogans such as “Reform yes, but not like this!” and “The judiciary will not fall!”, highlighting that the reform could break the separation of powers and compromise legality in the country.

Concerns about judicial independence

One of the most controversial aspects of the reform is the proposal that judges and magistrates be elected by popular vote, which, according to protesters, could open the door to politicization of the judicial system.

Tlaxcala District Judge Lucero de Alba, who spoke during the protest, said that the reform affects not only the labor rights of the workers of the Judicial Branch, but also the social, economic and political rights of all citizens.

He also called on opposition senators not to give in to government pressure, and reiterated that the judiciary workers will continue their protest until the reform is voted on.

“The Senate holds the future of the Republic in its hands”

Another speaker was Ulises Camacho, representative of the Ninth Circuit of San Luis Potosí, who warned that the Senate is about to make a historic decision.

Protesters fear that the direct election of judges and the involvement of the executive in the selection of candidates will undermine the impartiality of the judicial system and turn it into a political instrument.

During the demonstration, the judiciary workers accused the reform of seeking to co-opt the judiciary, subjecting it to the interests of the ruling party.

A resistance camp

The protest culminated with the setting up of a camp near the Senate, where the judiciary workers plan to remain until the judicial reform is voted on, which could occur between Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Although Morena and its allies have 85 votes, they need an additional senator or the absence of an opposition member to approve the proposal.

“He who doesn’t jump is Batres”

During the youth protest on Paseo de la Reforma, the cry of “Whoever doesn’t jump is Batres” was heard, alluding to the Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Lenia Batres, identified with the fourth transformation and in favor of the initiative.

ChatGPT may make mistakes. Please check important information.

?