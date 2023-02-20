EIt’s almost nine in the morning, and Yaniv Roznai is already in a hurry. Soon he has to drive from the café in the north of Tel Aviv to Reichman University in Herzliya, where he holds a law professorship. Then he somehow has to get to Jerusalem at the same time as tens of thousands of demonstrators – because there he is to give a speech in front of the Knesset at noon, at the main rally against judicial reform. And be back in Tel Aviv by 4:30 p.m. to pick up the kids.

Christian Meier Political correspondent for the Middle East and Northeast Africa.

These are turbulent times in Israel, also for constitutional lawyers. Roznai is co-director of an institute with the very actual name Rubinstein Center for Constitutional Challenges. He is also one of the spokesmen for the resistance against the plans of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. At noon in Jerusalem, he warns that the reform is a “ticking constitutional bomb”.

More than 60,000 people have gathered there to protest amid strikes and other demonstrations across the country. Shortly thereafter, the plenum of the Knesset begins to consider part of the reform for the first time. The vote should take place on Monday evening. Up for debate were two of the first legislative amendments proposed by Justice Minister Jariv Levin and Simcha Rothman, chairman of the Knesset Judiciary Committee.

More influence of the government in the election of judges

One reforms the procedure for electing judges. In its current form, established in 1953, the Judges’ Election Committee has nine members: two ministers, two members of parliament (one of them from the opposition), three judges from the Supreme Court and two representatives from the Bar Association. Seven votes are required to elect Supreme Court justices – meaning the three justices on the committee together can prevent a candidate from being elected. This was the basis of claims by Levin and others that in Israel the chief justices “choose themselves.” However, the three representatives of the governing coalition in the body also form a blocking minority.







In the future, the committee will continue to have nine members, but they will only come from the three branches of the state: three ministers, three members of parliament (one of them from the opposition) and three judges (two of them retired). Since a majority of five votes should be sufficient for all elections in the future, the governing coalition always had a majority in the body and would therefore have all judges’ appointments in their hands in the future.

The second amendment to the law concerns the possibility for the Supreme Court to subject so-called “Basic Laws” to a legal review: this possibility is now to be abolished. A corresponding provision is to be inserted in the “Basic Law of Justice”. These changes should not be the only ones.