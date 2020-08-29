The president of the Generalitat, Quim Torra, during a telematic meeting on the management of the coronavirus in Catalonia. Quique García / EFE

Catalonia shakes, and even trembles, with the arrival of autumn. Since the independence movement sets the agenda, it is the season in which everything happens. The Day of September 11 is the seismograph of things to come. The great clash of plates was unleashed in the fall of 2017: a referendum on October 1 and a declaration of independence that was and was not. Since then, the response of justice to the you process it has caused earthquakes that shake Catalan political life. None as powerful as last year, when in October the prison sentences that the Supreme Court imposed on the secessionist leaders were announced. The ruling sparked protests in the streets with violence little seen before. This fall, the judicial activity around the independence movement is still alive. But it seems that, more than an earthquake, aftershocks of less destructive power are coming.

On September 17, six days after an atypical Diada diminished by the coronavirus, the Supreme Court will review the appeal of the President of the Generalitat, Quim Torra, against the sentence that last December sentenced him to a year and a half of disqualification for disobedience. If the Supreme Court confirms that ruling, in the following days or weeks Torra must immediately leave the position. It remains to be seen if he does so without fuss and, also, if by then he will have already set a date for the next regional elections, a possibility that has been on the table for months but that he has been postponing despite the increasingly evident discrepancies, between Junts per Catalunya and ERC.

If justice strips you of your status as presidentAs is likely to happen – Torra himself affirmed before the judge: “Yes, I disobeyed” – the independence movement will have a new asset to feed its bases with the discourse of “state repression.” It is an unknown, however, what the public response will be. It does not seem that it will be explosive or massive if the trial against the president is taken as a reference, which barely attracted a few dozen followers at the doors of the Palace of Justice. Not even the initial sentence of the Superior Court of Catalonia (TSJC) provoked reactions in the street.

If his predecessor, Carles Puigdemont, organized the 1-O and declared independence (even without effects), Torra limited himself to withdrawing a poster supporting the prisoners of the process from the Palau de la Generalitat despite warnings from the Electoral Board . A much more prosaic behavior that perhaps explains the lack of popular heat around the Torra case.

That lack of enthusiasm leads to another trial for disobedience pending resolution. In July, four members of the Parliamentary Board who endorsed the processing of the disconnection laws of 2017 (Lluís Corominas, Lluís Guino, Ramona Barrufet and Anna Simó) sat on the bench for a crime that, as in the case of Torra , does not carry jail sentences, only disqualification.

ERC charges

If the judgment of you process, broadcast live, was followed en masse by the independence movement, that of the Parliament was an audience failure that illustrates both the lesser entity of the view and the wear and tear of secessionism and the effects of the coronavirus on the list of priorities.

Faced with the prominence of Torra and Junts in the judicial autumn, two ERC figures who played a key role in 1-O await their turn: Josep Maria Jové, maker of the referendum and right-hand man of former vice president Oriol Junqueras, and Lluís Salvador, who in 2017 he served as secretary of the Ministry of Finance. Last February, the TSJC set them a bail of 4.5 million and processed them for crimes more serious than that of the president (prevarication, embezzlement, disclosure of secrets), which could lead to jail, especially considering what happened to the leaders of the procés in the Supreme Court.

Jové and Salvador are deputies and that is why the TSJC will judge them on a date yet to be determined. Earlier, there were two of the defendants in the macro-case against the 1-O consultation, which led the court of instruction number 13 in Barcelona. What was obtained in that investigation – for example, with the records in the headquarters of the Generalitat on September 20, 2017 – nourished the Supreme Court with evidence to condemn the pro-independence leaders. The process has ended with a long thirty accused but is in a litany, waiting for a trial that does not arrive.

Although with less incidence in the mobilization of the bases, the cases of corruption continue their course. This fall, the Prosecutor’s Office will announce what prison sentences it is asking for former leaders of Convergència and PDeCAT (such as Germà Gordó, Artur Mas’s right-hand man) for charging commissions in exchange for public works. The end of the investigation of the 3% case, in July, opened a new gap between the partners. ERC demanded that the Generalitat appear as an accusation in the case. The Government hesitated and argued that the legal services should study the case, although in the end Torra announced that the Generalitat will appear and analyze whether there was damage to the public treasury. The judge in the case is clear: there was.

The case of Laura Borràs, spokesperson for Junts per Catalunya in Congress, deserves a separate mention. Investigated for allegedly awarding finger contracts when she presided over the Institució de les Lletres Catalanes, dependent on the Generalitat, she had to testify before the Supreme Court on July 22 for prevarication, fraud, embezzlement and falsehood. She availed herself of her right not to do so in order “not to collaborate with injustice.” Borràs says that he is the victim of “a trap” and points to the “sewers of the State”, despite the fact that some emails about the cause are explicit and despite the fact that the investigation has been led not from Madrid, but by the Mossos. Far from sinking her image, the imputation has earned Borràs the seamless support of the independence movement. Among others, from President Quim Torra, with this argument: “No independentista will ever have a trial in Spain. All the support, Laura Borràs! “