Judgments | Zelenskyi praised the sentences for the downing of the Malaysian plane, which Russia considered politically motivated

Russia disregarded the verdict for shooting down MH17. “We think it is deeply regrettable that the Hague Court rejected the principles of neutrality,” the Russian Foreign Ministry commented.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi commented fresh from the Dutch court on Thursday decisionin which three defendants were sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting down the Malaysian airliner MH17 in the summer of 2014.

“An important judgment in The Hague,” Zelenskyi stated on the messaging service Twitter.

“Holding the main perpetrators to account is crucial also because the feeling of impunity leads to new crimes. … Punishing all past and present atrocities of the Russian Federation is inevitable.”

Two of the condemned men, Igor Girkin and Sergei Dubinsky, are Russian citizens. The third convict is a citizen of Ukraine, a pro-Russian rebel leader Leonid Kharchenko.

The men were sentenced in absentia. They are probably in Russia, which is unlikely to hand them over.

Judgment in the arguments the chief judge Hendrik Steenhuis stated that flight MH17 was shot down by a Russian Buk missile and that the territories of eastern Ukraine were under the de facto control of Russia.

Russia first commented on these arguments in detail.

“We are investigating this decision, because in all these questions every nuance matters,” the deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ivan Nechaev said according to news agency Reuters.

“Once we’ve read the legal document, we’ll probably be ready to comment.”

A new comment came from Russia on Thursday evening.

“We think it is deeply regrettable that the Hague Court rejected the principles of neutrality in the MH17 case,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters.

According to Russia, the sentences are “politically motivated”.

Otherwise as Russia made it clear, it was not about Hague law. The pair of words usually refers to international courts. The trial took place near Schiphol Airport in a regular Dutch court.

The place of trial was the Netherlands, because the vast majority of the nearly 300 victims of MH17 were Dutch.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte characterized the verdicts as “an important step”, reports the news agency AFP.

However, Rutte added that “they are not the end point”.