Judgments | Woman who sent sexually suggestive messages to children convicted of abuse – “It was about fun”, told police

The district court sentenced the woman to conditional imprisonment for two counts of sexual abuse of a child. The woman denied the charges in court.

Pirkanmaan the district court convicted a 25-year-old woman of two counts of sexual abuse of a child due to sexual messages sent on the messaging service Momio.

According to the court, in March 2021, the woman wrote to two children in a way that was likely to harm their development. In the messages, the children were asked, among other things, about their genitals. A 12-year-old was told to insert objects into her vagina.

Momio is a social media service aimed at children, according to the rules, people over the age of 18 are not allowed to use it.

The prosecution also included a young man who was with the woman at the time the messages were sent. However, the court ended up rejecting the man's charges, as it found no evidence of his participation in the writing.

Judgment according to that, the conversations had taken place on the woman's computer and a password referring to her name had been used to log in to the messaging service, which she was already using. The court found it implausible that the woman would not have been aware of the writing and participated in it.

According to the court, the messages sent to the children were very sexual.

“They had contained a detailed description of sexual acts, a proposal to meet to practice sexual intercourse and, in addition, a request to send pictures and show breasts,” the court states about the messages sent to the 12-year-old.

According to the court, the younger child had, among other things, been asked to touch the genitals.

The district court sentenced the woman to seven months' conditional imprisonment. He was ordered to pay a total of 1,800 euros in damages to the victims.

In the preliminary investigation the police had asked the woman about the messages sent to the 12-year-old.

“It was not intended to really harass anyone. I don't remember exactly the whole message and I don't know what the idea was. I thought we were just in a chat somewhere and talking to someone normally. I didn't know it was a service for minors. We started writing online together, it was about having fun,” the woman answered.

The woman told the police that she does not consider herself guilty of a crime in the case. However, he admitted during the interrogation that he was involved in the writing, although according to him, the actual writing was done by “another person”.

In court, the woman denied that she participated in the conversation and that she knew about the content of the conversation. The court considered that the denial was not credible considering the circumstances of the act and what the woman had said in the preliminary investigation.

The verdict was given in November, and it is legally binding.