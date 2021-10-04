Judgments Woman tried to trade non-existent coronavirus vaccines in Virolahti – convicted of fraud

According to the prosecutor, the woman appeared as a nursing student and tried to mislead the plaintiff into paying her 150 euros for a vaccine she did not have.

Kymenlaakson the district court has fined a woman who tried to trade non-existent coronavirus vaccines door-to-door in Virolahti in January.

According to the prosecutor, the woman appeared as a nursing student and tried to mislead the plaintiff into paying her 150 euros for a vaccine she did not have. The act remained an undertaking because the plaintiff did not pay the amount claimed.

The right coronavirus vaccines are free of charge for the recipient.

Although the economic benefit sought by the woman remained insignificant, the prosecutor argued that the act as a whole could not be considered to be insignificant, given in particular the manner of the act and the systematic nature of the perpetrator.

The district court sentenced the 54-year-old woman for fraudulent attempt to a 40-day fine, which will result in 240 euros to be paid on her income.