Judgments | Underage girl claimed she was raped – Presented falsified Netflix history as evidence, sentenced to fines

A minor girl claimed that a young man raped her and presented a falsified Netflix viewing history as proof. The girl was sentenced to daily fines.

Minor the girl accused a boy she knew of rape and provided the police with a screenshot of her Netflix history, from which she had deleted one watched movie, as evidence.

The girl, born in 2005, was sentenced to a 90-day fine for falsifying evidence as a young person in the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa.

In addition, he had to compensate the man 7,000 euros for the suffering caused by the insult.

Proceedings started in May 2021 in Vihti. At the time, a 16-year-old girl had filed a criminal complaint for rape. He had named a young man he knew as the perpetrator.

It appears from the district court verdict that the girl had invited the boy over and they had watched a movie called 365 days on Netflix.

After the boy went home, his phone had started ringing because several people had heard that he had raped the girl.

Later, during the preliminary investigation, the girl provided the police with a screenshot of her Netflix viewing history as evidence. According to the girl, the picture was meant to prove that she has not watched the movie with the boy.

The investigation revealed that the movie in question had been deleted from the viewing history. The girl had also searched online a few days earlier for information on how to hide titles from the Netflix history.

Prosecutor made a decision in November regarding the rape to end the preliminary investigation.

The trial at hand now was about the fact that the girl had falsified evidence in an investigation related to a serious crime.

The young woman denied the charge. He claimed that he had not deleted any movie titles from his watch history.

The district court did not believe the girl. According to the court, the girl’s actions had led to the fact that the suspicion of the man’s guilt had been strengthened, the investigation had been continued and more people had been questioned.

According to the court, the girl’s purpose was to strengthen her own story and, accordingly, to weaken the other side’s story.

Young the man has been treated for the psychological symptoms caused by the unfounded rape accusation.

The judgment is not yet legally binding.

