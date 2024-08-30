Judgments | Ullanlinna’s psychiatrist gets a life sentence for murder – this is how the court reasons

Judgments|The man tried to hide the crime by moving his wife’s body wrapped in a carpet. He was caught bleeding in front of his home.

Helsinki the district court has sentenced a psychiatrist from Helsinki Roope Tikkanen49, to life in prison for murdering his wife.

The highly publicized murder took place in December 2022.

The police investigation revealed that exceptionally brutal violence had been committed in the apartment in Ullanlinna.

Tikkanen had hit the victim on the head with an object like a candlestick at least five times. In addition, he had kicked, punched, squeezed and pressed his victim so that there were numerous evidences of violence on the deceased’s body.

As a result of the violence, the woman’s head had wounds 1–3 centimeters long and two ribs were broken. The blows to the head were so strong that the woman’s scalp was partially detached from the skull.

Legal considers that the violence against the defenseless victim has been so brutal, prolonged and determined that it meets the hallmarks of murder. The medical examiner stated in his own statement that Tikkanen had hit his wife as hard as he could.

The violence has been worse than the usual killing. The woman died of a cerebral hemorrhage.

According to the district court’s verdict, the prosecutor was unable to prove that the act was planned. According to Tikkanen, the bottle of Lasol bought before the murder was intended as an active agent for washing windows, although the prosecutor considered that Lasol had been used to wash blood stains.

In the crime scene investigation, it was not clear whether Lasol was used to clean up the traces of the murder or not.

Man pleaded mental illness at trial. In a state of mind examination, he was found guilty.

The district court states that, based on the mental state examination, Tikkanen has not been psychotic during or after the act. His sense of guilt had not diminished.

After the murder, people who met him testified that he behaved quite normally. After being caught, Tikkanen had told the police that I think I’m going psychotic.

A woman after the death, the accused cleaned the apartment thoroughly, wrapped the body in a carpet, and packed it with plastic tarps and ropes. The man probably hid the body on the balcony of the apartment.

The man reported his wife missing and went to the police station. The police also visited the couple’s home after filing a missing person report.

The accused was caught bleeding in the yard of his home in Ullanlinna, when he was moving the body wrapped in a carpet into the trunk of the car.

Correction at 14:29: Corrected Tikkanen’s age from 50 years to 49 years.