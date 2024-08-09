Judgments | Two men ran a huge business: They brought almost two tons of snuff to Finland

Judgments|The men managed to bring almost two tons of snuff to Finland. The court ordered outrageous amounts of damages.

Two the man ran a huge snuff business in northern Finland, until finally Customs caught the men in early 2019 in Helsinki with a large cargo.

The men managed to bring a total of almost two tons of snuff, which they sold on in Finland. They drove several times to Haparanna, Sweden, to pick up boxes of snuff. First there were big profits and now big compensation responsibilities, for another even absolute imprisonment.

The legal process of the case is starting to be half finished. The delay of years is explained by the fact that the second man was not reached at first.

On Friday The Court of Appeal in Rovaniemi upheld the judgment of the Lapland District Court in respect of another man, where the man received a two-year suspended sentence for smuggling and aggravated tax fraud, when the prosecutor withdrew his appeal. On top of this came another 90 hours of community service.

The other man’s process, on the other hand, is still pending in the Court of Appeal. In the courts, he received a harsher sentence than his partner: Esa Antero Vilppula37, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison in the spring of Lapland’s district court for two counts of smuggling and two gross tax frauds.

This judgment is therefore not yet legally binding, the Court of Appeal is still processing it.

The snuff business the scope is indicated, for example, by the amounts of damages ordered by the court, which both have to pay to the taxman for the avoided taxes.

Vilppula was ordered to pay just under 400,000 euros. The second man’s compensation amount is 362,000 euros, for which he is jointly responsible with Vilppula.

One of the men admitted that he had imported a total of more than 1,900 kilograms of snuff, some of which was confiscated. The tax assessor calculated that the tax share of such an amount would be around 700,000 euros. The other partially agreed.

The court found the role of men to be clear. Vilppula financed the importation, fetched snuff several times and forwarded buyers’ orders. Another man went to buy them and took care of the payments.

In its punishment, the court took into account the “very significant amounts” of snuff and evaded taxes, the duration of the act and its planning.