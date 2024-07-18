Judgments | Two men from Lahtel were sentenced to life imprisonment for dismemberment murder

Judgments|The men dismembered the body and hid it in plastic boxes in the forest.

Two the man was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a 30-year-old man in Lahti last December.

Born in 1988, according to the judgment of the Päijät-Häme district court on Thursday Juho Nikolai Paavali Kytölä and born in 1993 Jere Mikael Laxén were guilty of murder and breaking the grave peace. Kytölä was also convicted of a firearms offence.

In addition, the men were sentenced to pay the victim’s child and mother compensation for the expenses resulting from suffering and death totaling more than 19,400 euros. The men are also obliged to pay compensation to the victim’s minor child until he reaches adulthood.

The right according to the report, the men had together carried the victim to the bird tower in Lahti.

At the tower, they forced the victim to attach a rope to his leg and jump from a height of about 20 meters. After falling, the victim had gotten hold of the structures of the bird tower, when the older of the convicts shot him with a pistol.

The fatal shot came moments later, when the men were walking away from the bird tower, and Kytölä shot the victim in the head.

The victim after death, the men transported the body in the back of a car to a nearby property.

The convicts had dismembered the body and hidden the parts in plastic boxes. According to the court, with regard to the second defendant, it was not shown that he was involved when the boxes were hidden in the forest.

The court also sentenced the third man to six months in prison for protecting a criminal. The men brought the body to his property for disposal.

However, the court dismissed most of the charges against the third man.