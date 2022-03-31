Judgments Three young people robbed teenagers of money in Espoo

The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not believe the man’s explanation that he did not take part in the violence when a group of three young people committed robbery.

Younga 17-year-old boy at the time of the acts, committed several robberies in Espoo with his two comrades during 2018.

Other young people were abducted and violence was used to seize money or the phone.

The man was sentenced to eight months of juvenile punishment. The Helsinki Court of Appeal upheld the previous judgment of the Länsi-Uusimaa District Court. The man’s accomplices were also convicted, but for shorter sentences.

17-year-old attracted a 15-year-old boy to the stairwell of an apartment building in Matinkylä, Espoo, with two friends.

The boy had wanted to buy alcohol from his older boys and they had arranged an appointment at the Iso Omena shopping center and from there the journey continued to the stairwell of a nearby apartment building.

A group of three boys stole 300 euros from a 15-year-old boy using violence and the threat of it. The boy had been threatened with being beaten and held.

A group of three young men from the second boy was attracted to the basement of the apartment building. There they beat the boy three times in the head area and got him to hand over 135 euros.

Convicted the victim of the young man was also his ex-girlfriend, to whom he had been subjected to violence and threatened with violence.

In total, the man was convicted of six different cases, including drug offense, two robberies, assault and illegal threats.

When the risk of recidivism is high, juvenile punishment is often used instead of parole. The Court of Appeal held that parole would not have been a sufficient sanction to promote the social survival of the convicted man and to prevent further crimes.