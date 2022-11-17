Judgments | Three men sentenced to life in prison for shooting down a Malaysian airliner in 2014

A Malaysian plane crashed in eastern Ukraine after being hit by a missile. 298 people died in the destruction. Two Russian and one Ukrainian citizen were found guilty of the murders, one Russian was acquitted.

IN THE NETHERLANDS the sentences have been read for four men accused of shooting down a Malaysian airliner in eastern Ukraine in July 2014.

The Russians Igor Girkin (also known by the surname Strelkov) and Sergei Dubinsky and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko were found guilty of the murders, reports the Reuters news agency.

All three were sentenced to life imprisonment. The president of the court, the judge Hendrik Steenhuis read the judgments on Thursday late in the afternoon Finnish time.

Girkin, Dubinski and Khartsenko were sentenced in absentia. They are believed to be in Russia, and the current Russian administration is not believed to even consider extraditing them.

Girkin and Dubinski are former employees of the Russian intelligence services. Harshenko was a rebel leader in eastern Ukraine.

A fourth man, a Russian, was also indicted Oleg Pulatov. He was acquitted.

Legal also ordered the convicts to pay “at least” 16 million euros in damages to the families of the victims of the accident.

“Only the harshest possible punishment is an appropriate response to what the suspects have done,” Steenhuis said, according to Reuters, before announcing the sentence. There were many relatives of the victims at the courthouse, many of whom were crying.

Relatives of the victims lined up at the Schiphol courthouse on Thursday.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was traveling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down on July 17, 2014. All 298 people on board the Boeing 777 were killed.

The oldest of the victims was 82 years old, the youngest one year old. The court has been held in the Netherlands, because the vast majority of the victims were Dutch.

INTERNATIONAL according to the criminal investigation (JIT), the plane was brought down by a Buk anti-aircraft missile launched from the rebel region of eastern Ukraine.

According to the researchers, the missile launcher belonged to the Russian Armed Forces and came from the Kursk anti-aircraft unit. Russia has denied any involvement in the destruction of the passenger plane.

Dutch judges sided with the international criminal investigation.

“The court is of the opinion that MH17 was shot down by a Buk missile, which was launched from a field in Pervomaisk and which [ohjusisku] killing all 283 passengers and 15 crew,” said Judge Steenhuis.

The court also pointed out that the rebel areas of eastern Ukraine were effectively under Russian control.

Russia had instigated a war in Ukraine in the winter of 2014. First, Russia seized the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine and illegally annexed it. In the spring and winter of 2014, pro-Russian rebels started a conflict in eastern Ukraine, where war has been going on ever since.

According to prosecutors, the four defendants were part of Russian-backed rebel forces and played an important role in bringing the Buk missile to Ukraine and removing it after the plane was shot down.

However, they were not suspected of actually launching the fatal missile.

MALAYSIAN the airliner could have been selected as the target of an anti-aircraft missile by mistake. However, the prosecutors have pointed out that this is irrelevant in terms of Dutch law.

The MH17 trial began in 2020 near Schiphol Airport. However, investigations into the case have already continued for much longer.

