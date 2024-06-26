Judgments | Three men attacked a stranger in Helsinki, the victim was left lying in the freezing night

Judgments|The victim of the assault and aggravated robbery was left lying unconscious in the freezing night. Three people received prison sentences of more than two years.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. In the case, three men were sentenced for aggravated robbery and arson. In addition, two of them were convicted of assault. The victim was knocked to the ground and kicked and hit with fists and a glass bottle. The convicts received prison sentences and were obliged to pay more than 5,000 euros in compensation to the victim.

Three of a young man participated in the beating, aggravated robbery and throwing of a man who was previously unknown to them in December of last year in Mellunkylä.

The assault was started by two men born in 2005 in the Kontula shopping center.

The younger one surprised the victim by hitting him in the head from behind, and the older one grabbed the victim’s legs and knocked him to the ground.

The situation continued about a kilometer away from the shopping center on Mellunkylä Keinutiei, where the men followed the victim together with a man born in 2001.

There, the victim was knocked to the ground and the youngest of the accused kicked the victim in the upper body and head several times. The oldest of the accused punched and slapped the victim’s face with a glass bottle while the victim’s backpack was ripped from his back.

Second, the oldest accused videotaped the situation, told the victim to give them his backpack, pushed the victim to the ground with his foot and kicked him in the rear.

In addition, the victim was threatened with death.

Gentlemen stole the victim’s backpack, which contained at least a wallet, 80 euros in cash and his friend’s keys.

After that, they left him lying unconscious on the street in the middle of the freezing night without checking his condition or asking him for help. The victim was lying with his jacket open and without another shoe, hat and gloves.

After several minutes, the victim woke up and called 911.

The victim lost a front tooth as a result of the abuse. In addition, the victim’s face was swollen and bruised after the act, and one of his eyes was closed. He also suffered from headaches for several days after the incident.

According to the Helsinki District Court, the victim’s life was in danger in the situation and more serious injuries were not caused due to accidental reasons only.

Helsinki District Court sentenced the youngest of the defendants in the case, born in 2005 Senay Yumerovfor assault, aggravated robbery and arson to two years and eight months of unconditional imprisonment.

Born in 2005 Mohammad Hami Hassankiadeh was sentenced to two years and two months in prison for the same crimes. However, he was not ordered to be imprisoned, because he is a first-time offender and had already lost his freedom for a little less than two months.

Born in 2001 Nate Silva was sentenced to two years and 11 months in prison for aggravated robbery and arson. He has also been sentenced to two years and six months in prison in May in the district court of Itä-Uusimaa for another case.

The convicts were jointly and severally obliged to pay the victim a total of more than 5,000 euros for the pain, suffering and other temporary harm, suffering and financial damages they caused.

The judgment is not binding.