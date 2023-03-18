Judgments | This is how Russian sanctions have been circumvented in Finland: Smart watch, echo sounders and 27,000 euros in cash

According to HS’s information, there have already been at least three verdicts from the round of sanctions against Russia. Transporting cash and sonar, for example, resulted in a suspended sentence, but the luxury car export company did not.

Kymenlaakso the district court has sentenced at least two people to conditional imprisonment for evading sanctions against Russia. The judgments are not legally binding, and have been appealed to the Court of Appeal of Eastern Finland.

In addition, the district court has dismissed the charges against two Germans. They tried to transport luxury cars through Russia to Kazakhstan. The verdict is final.

in Finland has been started 340 preliminary investigations related to the circulation of Russian sanctions. Half of the suspicions concern private individuals.

Since the end of February 2022, 15 cases have resulted in charges or consideration of charges.

The criminal suspicions mainly concern the export of luxury products to Russia. If the value of the commodity exceeds 300 euros, it is counted as a luxury product.

of HS according to the verdicts ordered, the man was sentenced to three months’ suspended imprisonment for the crime of rationing.

He transported and tried to transport money and products subject to sanctions to Russia several times in June and July of last year.

The man took a total of about 27,000 euros in cash to Russia. He withdrew banknotes from ATMs in Finland with his own bank card and his son’s card.

According to the verdict, two Taylormade Ventus brand golf clubs and a Garmin Fenix ​​7 Sapphire Solar brand smart watch were found in the man’s possession during a customs inspection at the Nuijamaa border station at the end of July. The man tried to take them to Russia.

The value of the golf clubs was 539 euros each, and the purchase price of the watch was approximately 787 euros.

Export was blocked, as the products are considered luxury goods.

For the crime of regulation the convicted man has also taken four echo sounders to Russia.

Echo sounders are dual-use products, i.e. they can be used in addition to civilian use, for example, for military purposes.

The man explained to the court that one of the echo sounders is for his own use.

The district court found the man’s explanation about the sonar intended for his own use to be credible. On the other hand, according to the law, the taking of the other three sonar devices has been prohibited.

The man has denied that he committed the crime.

In another in the case, the person was sentenced to four months of conditional imprisonment for a gross regulation offence. He tried to export air-cooled capacitors via Vaalimaa to Russia for around 21,800 euros last October.

The defendant has denied the charge. According to his own words, he has been transporting products to Kazakhstan.

He has also pleaded that he did not know about the export ban on Russia.

In the third in the case, the Kymenlaakso district court dismissed the charges against two men for a gross regulatory crime.

Last September, two German men tried to take two BMW passenger cars to Russia. The men were stopped at the border of Vaalimaa, and at that time the cars worth around 88,000–94,000 euros were confiscated.

Both men said they were on their way to Kazakhstan, where they intended to sell the cars. Both men have previously lived in Kazakhstan.

Second of the men justified taking the car to Kazakhstan by saying that transferring money to Kazakhstan in cash is dangerous and difficult in other ways. In addition, according to him, in Kazakhstan, fine cars are valued so much that the car is worth more than the equivalent amount of money.

The man’s intention was to exchange the car for an apartment or to sell the car and buy an apartment with the sale proceeds.

The other man’s intention was to exchange the car for agricultural machinery.

District court justifies the dismissal of the charges, among other things, by the fact that the men have strong ties to Kazakhstan, as both were born and lived in Kazakhstan. Both also know Russian, which is used in Kazakhstan.

Transporting cars through Russia to another country is not prohibited.

According to the court, transporting funds to Kazakhstan in the form of assets is more efficient than as a bank transfer, although it seems atypical from a Northern European point of view.

However, the court considers that it is possible that Kazakhstan’s banking system has not developed in the same way as in Finland. Because of this, bank transfer is not necessarily an efficient or problem-free way to transfer funds.