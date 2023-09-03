Judgments | The young man got so angry at being taken into custody that he started spitting and threatening to kill him

It was decided to take the 17-year-old boy into custody in Espoo. The boy got so angry at the decision that he set the paper on fire, spat and threatened violence.

Western Uusimaa the district court sentenced a man born in 2002 to a suspended prison sentence of four months and ten days for possession of a dangerous object committed as a young person, violently resisting an official, illegal threat and defamation. However, the Court of Appeal reduced the sentence.

The crimes took place in the fall of 2019, when the man was still a minor.

Events at the time the boy was a client of child protection. The boy was brought to a reception home, where he was told that he would be placed urgently. The boy got angry at this.

He lit a piece of paper on fire and threatened to hit the social worker in the head and kick him until he didn’t get up anymore. The boy threatened to kill both social workers who were in the situation several times.

When another social worker told the boy not to threaten, the boy said that it was not a threat but a promise.

The boy also threatened to kill other staff. He said he would find them as soon as he turned 18.

This one after that the boy ran away from the reception home. The police patrol caught the boy and brought him back to the reception home. There, the boy spat in the face of an employee of the reception home.

The boy was also accused of eavesdropping, as the boy filmed social workers and other bystanders with a cell phone camera. He posted the video on Snapchat.

Possession of a dangerous object was related to a situation where the boy was in possession of a fist iron.

Son denied most of the crimes. He said that he had said that he would find the workers and go for coffee with them after he turned 18.

However, the district court believed the social worker and other staff. The district court considered that it was not a momentary whim or momentary loss of temper, as the boy repeated the death threat several times.

In addition to the conditional prison sentence, the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa ordered the boy to pay both social workers 500 euros in compensation for suffering.

Son appealed the verdict to the Court of Appeal. According to the boy, the social worker who was threatened was not a civil servant, so the boy could not be guilty of violently resisting the civil servant.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal ended up rejecting the charge of violently resisting an official.

The Court of Appeal held that after being told about the placement decision, there were no official actions that the boy would have attempted to avoid by threatening violence.

The boy’s sentence was reduced to a 35-day fine and he was released from paying suffering compensation to social workers.