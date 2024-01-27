Judgments | The young man got angry at his friend's treatment in Espoo's Sello and started threatening to shoot

A nervous man threatened to shoot the orderly at Sello shopping center in Espoo.

Young a man went on a rampage in the Sello shopping center and threatened a security guard with shooting in April 2018.

The man and his three friends were hanging out in the shopping center when the security guard asked the group to move their wrongly parked car.

One of the party got nervous and attacked his orderly, which is why he was taken to the ground. The man who was part of the party got angry at his friend's treatment.

His friend nervous about the treatment, he told the law enforcement officer that he would get a 22 caliber gun from his car and shoot the law enforcement officer. After that, he went to his car and came back with his hand behind his back.

The nervous man disobeyed the law enforcement officer's order to show his hands. The supervisor decided to arrest the man and handcuff him.

A gas spray was used in the situation. The man yelled and lashed back and spat in the face of the orderly supervisor.

Man did not deny the spitting or spitting in court, but considered it to have been unintentional and caused by the spray. The court considered that it was possible that the spray had caused pain, but it should not require hitting, kicking and spitting in the face.

The court considered that the man should be sentenced to prison, taking into account his criminal history. The man was sentenced to prison several times between 2016 and 2019.

A man born in 1993 was sentenced to 20 days in prison in the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa for illegal threats and resisting a person maintaining order.

However, the Helsinki Court of Appeal decided that the second prison sentence the man received at the same time was sufficient punishment for the crimes that occurred in Espoo, so the 20-day prison sentence was waived.

