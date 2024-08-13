Judgments | The woman was 4 minutes late for work and got fired

Judgments|The airport security inspector was fired just before retirement age.

Security company Avarn has to pay more than 40,000 euros in compensation for illegal firings, the target of which was an employee of almost retirement age at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

Avarn said that the employment of a woman who worked in security inspection was terminated in 2018. Avarn justified the dismissals, among other things, by the fact that the employee had shown carelessness in her work, and she was occasionally late.

According to the employee’s point of view, he was fired because his ability to work had been found to be reduced.

Avarn didn’t assign him tasks that he could do.

At the time of the firing, the employee was working part-time. During the legal process, he retired. Firing just before retirement reduced the amount of his pension.

Mixed The Helsinki District Court and the Helsinki Court of Appeal considered individual tardiness to be an insufficient reason for dismissal. In previous years, the employee had been late for 4–9 minutes. The duration of the tardiness before the kicks was not recorded.

Avarn justified the claim of negligence by the fact that the employee had not used the Finavia ID card in one of his duties on a certain day. In Helsinki-Vantaa, an ID card was required according to the rules.

The employee had been given two written warnings before being fired.

It is unclear to what extent the warnings were justified. A person who worked in management positions testified that individual tardiness happened to other employees as well, and these could result in salary reductions, but not written warnings.

Court of Appeal states that the individual delays together with the negligence related to the Finavia ID card do not, as a whole, indicate such a frequency or seriousness of the negligence that the termination threshold would be exceeded.

According to the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Avarn Group has to pay its former employee more than 41,000 euros in compensation with interest, as well as his legal costs of more than 9,000 euros.