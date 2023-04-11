Judgments | The woman took the keys from the apartment and left wearing the victim’s Crocs, returned at night and took the elderly woman’s valuables

A woman born in 1981 was sentenced to one year and six months in prison for several crimes.

In the year A woman born in 1981 was convicted on Tuesday at the Helsinki Court of Appeal for breaking into an elderly woman’s home and stealing her property.

The woman stole property from the apartment on two occasions. First during the day and soon again at night.

The matter was discussed in the district court in February 2021. At that time, the district court considered that there was insufficient evidence of the woman’s guilt in the latter act.

The woman was convicted in the district court for several crimes of the same type. The works are scheduled for spring 2019 and autumn 2020.

Old a woman met a woman who presented herself as a house cleaner in her backyard in Helsinki in August 2020. The woman asked to charge her phone at the victim’s apartment.

The woman moved around the apartment restlessly and asked about the victim’s medications. At some point, the victim had noticed that her set of coins had disappeared from the dresser, but the woman denied that she had taken it.

The woman wanted to wash her sleeping bag in the victim’s washing machine. After rinsing, the woman announced that she would take the sleeping bag to dry. He put on the victim’s Crocs shoes and left the apartment.

After this, the victim noticed that his wallet and keys were missing.

The woman returned to the apartment at night while the victim was sleeping. The victim woke up to the door opening. He noticed that a smartphone had been taken from the bed. In addition, another phone, three bags, perfumes, jewelry boxes, hand towels, cigarettes and medicines were taken from the apartment. The fridge was emptied.

The woman had also used the bank card she took from the victim earlier in the day for 20 euros.

Court of Appeal deemed the woman guilty of breach of domestic peace, theft and payment instrument fraud. The Court of Appeal also toughened the woman’s earlier drunk driving sentence from basic to gross.

A woman was driving a car while intoxicated in the center of Vantaa in September 2020. Her blood alcohol concentration after driving was 1.06 parts per thousand, in addition to which amphetamine and nordiazepam were found in her blood.

The court of appeals did not change other criminal titles of the district court.

Woman had committed a similar crime in another apartment only a day earlier. He had stolen the passport, jeans, jacket, house keys and wallet with cards of the man who lived in the apartment. The woman had left the apartment while the victim was sleeping.

After this, the woman had used the man’s credit card for 145 euros.

The district court convicted the woman of theft and payment instrument fraud.

The rest the crimes were committed by the woman in the spring of 2019. They took place in the same apartment complex in Helsinki’s Kurvi.

The woman had obtained the keys of a resident of a housing association, which were used to access the housing association’s three stairwells, as well as the basement and storage rooms.

In May, a woman broke into another resident’s network basement. He took out a screwdriver. The woman was convicted of theft.

A few days after this, the woman broke into the apartment of a disabled man who lived in the condominium with a woman born in 1972. Women used crowbars to break in.

The man was at home at the time of the burglary. The older woman talked to the man while the other was looking for property that could be taken out of the apartment.

The police, alerted by the neighbors, surprised the women from the apartment. The police found a plastic bag in the living room, in which the man’s belongings had been stuffed. The bag contained an ID card, a watch and Kela’s taxi card.

Later, the man’s two bank cards were confiscated from the older woman’s possession, and the man’s gold ring and key ring from the younger woman’s possession.

District court watched both women commit felony theft by breaking into the man’s apartment. The Court of Appeal increased the length of both punishments for this crime. In addition to this, the younger woman also received a sentence for possession of a burglary tool.

The woman, born in 1972, was sentenced to a nine-month suspended prison sentence in the Court of Appeal.

The woman born in 1981 received an unconditional prison sentence of one year and six months for all her crimes.