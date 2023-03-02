Judgments | The woman thought she jumped into a taxi, she woke up with the driver’s hand on her thigh

A man in his thirties took the tired woman in the wrong direction, harassed her and then assaulted her. The man was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence.

About partying a woman who was returning tiredly jumped into a car she thought was a taxi at the railway station. He fell asleep in the car, and woke up with the driver’s hand on his thigh.

The man who was driving the car, born in 1993, was sentenced to a 50-day suspended prison sentence at the Helsinki district court for sexual harassment, assault, theft and injury.

Criminal happened in June 2019.

The woman jumped into the car, mistaking it for a taxi. The woman sitting in the front seat dozed off, and noticed that she was in the opposite direction to where she lived.

The woman noticed that the man’s hand was on her thigh. The woman wanted to film the situation, so she had turned on the camera on her phone. The woman had first photographed the hand on her thigh and then turned the camera towards the man.

At this point, the man had noticed that the woman was describing the situation. The man became aggressive and tried to forcibly take the phone away from the woman.

To a woman she panicked and tried to get out of the car, but the man wouldn’t let her out.

When the woman got a chance to get out of the car, she started looking for her phone. At this point, the man demanded that she leave, and the woman did not want to leave without her phone.

At this point, the man and the woman had a “hand fight”. The evidence of the incident was a video recording, which shows how the man pulls the woman out of the car and drags her down the street, dropping her to the ground.

The phone was not found, but it was located later that night in Vuosaari.

Man denied the charges. However, the district court found the woman’s story reliable. In addition, witness statements and a video recording supported the woman’s story.

The man was sentenced to a 50-day suspended prison sentence. In addition to that, he was ordered to compensate the woman 600 euros for suffering and 700 euros for pain, discomfort and other temporary inconvenience.

The man appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not change the judgment of the district court, which is therefore legally binding.