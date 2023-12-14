Judgments | The woman stayed at a hotel in the center of Helsinki for almost a month and then left without paying

The woman stayed in a hotel in Helsinki for almost a month and left without paying her bill.

Middle aged the woman stayed in a Helsinki hotel in Katajanokka and left a large final bill unpaid. The woman stayed at the hotel for almost a month.

According to the hotel, the woman had also used the hotel's restaurant services during her stay and left her own property such as clothes and shoe boxes at the hotel. However, an invoice worth more than 2,600 euros remained unpaid.

At the beginning of the stay, the woman had paid part of her accommodation and restaurant expenses. According to the hotel employee, the amount paid was significantly lower than the amount of the final bill.

The Helsinki district court sentenced the woman to 50 days of suspended imprisonment for fraud. The woman had previously been found guilty of, among other things, tax fraud, aggravated embezzlement and aggravated fraud.

Woman has worked as a licensed real estate agent at least a few years ago. In connection with the previous sentence, the woman was banned from doing business for five years, which ends in 2027. The woman's previous sentence was reported by Savon Sanomat.

The hotel stay during the woman's most recent sentence took place in early 2022. The woman told the district court that she did intend to pay her bill and hoped for the opportunity to negotiate a repayment schedule.

According to the hotel's representative, a payment plan had been agreed upon with the woman, but it was not adhered to.

The hotel had tried to reach the woman in numerous different ways and charge her card without success.