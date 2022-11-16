Judgments | The woman, shocked by the breakup, hit the man with a knife and dropped a burning cigarette from the mailbox

The Court of Appeal of Eastern Finland rejected the charge of attempted murder and sentenced the woman who stabbed the man with a knife to the lesser charge of attempted murder and attempted aggravated assault.

Court of Appeal of Eastern Finland has changed the verdict in a case where a woman twice attacked her ex-boyfriend in connection with a breakup.

The crimes took place last summer in Kotka.

In March, the Kymenlaakso district court had sentenced a woman in her twenties to six years in prison on the reduced charges of attempted murder and attempted murder.

The woman appealed the decision to the Court of Appeal, demanding that the charges and claims for compensation be dismissed. The woman herself considered that she was guilty of assault or basic or aggravated assault instead of attempted murder. The prosecutor and the interested party objected to the change requirements.

The Court of Appeal rejected the charge for attempted murder and sentenced the woman to three years in prison for attempted murder and aggravated assault. He was also obliged to pay the victim various compensations for suffering of around 7,700 euros.

First the acts took place two days after the man had announced that he wanted to end the relationship. According to what he said, the man had arranged a meeting with the woman so that they could have discussed things through and separated amicably.

During the meeting, the woman hit the man’s upper body with a knife and caused a small wound near his sternum. The man managed to dodge, and only the tip of the knife hit him.

After the beating, the man ran away, and the woman followed with a knife in her hand.

According to the Court of Appeal, the woman herself said that her intention had been to hit the man hard with a knife. However, according to the woman, he would have had second thoughts in the situation and slowed down the punch at the last moment to avoid serious injuries. According to the woman, his intention was only to harm and frighten, not to kill.

A couple after a day, the woman attacked the man again. The woman was waiting for the man in the stairwell of this apartment, armed with a knife and safety spray.

He also dropped fire-making equipment and a burning cigarette into the apartment’s mail hatch.

Upon arriving at the stairwell and noticing the woman, the man ran away. The woman sprayed the spray at the man and went after him with a knife in her hand. In the yard, the woman rushed towards the man, but the man managed to run away.

When the man tried to return to his apartment, the woman had started to come towards him a couple of times, and the man had to leave the place again. The situation ended only when the police arrived.

Court of Appeal of Eastern Finland upheld the district court’s decision on attempted murder in relation to the first violent situation. According to the court of appeals, the woman tried to kill the man, because the victim’s death can be considered the likely result of hitting the upper body with a knife.

In relation to the events in the stairwell, the Court of Appeal rejected the woman’s conviction for attempted murder. The Court of Appeal considered that the woman was guilty of attempted aggravated assault instead of attempted murder.

This was influenced, among other things, by the fact that the woman could not catch the man in the situation, and no striking movement with the knife took place.

The Court of Appeal considered that the fact that the crime started by the woman remained at the corporate level at an early stage left open how she would have acted if she had succeeded in carrying out the crime further. According to the court of appeals, the possibility that the woman’s intention was to harm or intimidate instead of killing could not be ruled out.

According to the Court of Appeal, based on the woman’s actions and speeches, it was not possible to conclude a clear and determined purpose of killing based on the overall assessment.

The Court of Appeal considered that, due to the separation, he acted “under the influence of emotions and in a degraded state of mind”, which is why the activity was characterized by “chaoticity and lack of structure”.

According to the Court of Appeal, in this regard, the action as a whole cannot be considered to manifest a determined attempt to kill.

However, the Court of Appeal stated that based on the woman’s statements in different situations, her intention was to seriously and dangerously harm the man with the knife. He had also started the violence by spraying the man with spray and chasing him with a knife in his hand.

According to the Court of Appeal, he had therefore started committing the crime and created a danger of the crime being completed. The attempted assault had to be considered gross even when judged as a whole.

HS does not publish the name of the convicted person due to reduced culpability.