Judgments | The woman ran the smuggling of small dogs from Estonia

A woman in her forties brought more than 70 puppies to Finland without papers through Estonia. The woman was sentenced to a suspended sentence.

Helsinki the court of appeal toughened the sentence of a forty-year-old woman who smuggled dogs.

Between 2017 and 2020, the woman brought at least 72 puppies through Estonia, mainly small dogs such as chihuahuas and yorkshire terriers. The woman had originally bought the puppy from Latvia.

The woman smuggled the dogs into the country without official health certificates or other required documents.

The woman admitted the acts, but said she did not know she was breaking the rules.

Helsinki the district court sentenced a woman born in 1980 to an 80-day fine for smuggling, an animal transport violation, and an animal protection violation.

The woman was also ordered to forfeit 9,080 euros to the state as proceeds of crime. The puppies had been sold online.

Both the prosecutor and the woman appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. The prosecutor demanded a tougher punishment, while the woman demanded a reduction in the amount of the daily fine.

Court of Appeal according to the duration of the act and the number of smuggled puppies indicated the systematic nature of the operation. Therefore, according to the court, the woman could not atone for her crimes with just a fine.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal sentenced the woman to a three-month suspended prison sentence. In other respects, the judgment of the district court was not changed.