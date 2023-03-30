Judgments | The woman made two of her acquaintances beat the man in Helsinki’s Jakomäki – That was the start of six days of violence

The man was detained in several apartments and, among other things, he was forced to travel in the trunk of his own car.

In spring In 2020, an extraordinary crime took place, when a man living in the capital region was held prisoner for six days in several apartments around Uutta County.

The perpetrators subjected the man to a lot of violence over the course of days. The perpetrators punched the victim several times in the face. A dog leash and a baseball bat were also used to help with violence. During the days, the victim received several wounds and bruises on his body.

The perpetrators held the victim in several apartments. For example, he was handcuffed to a water pipe and tied with cable ties. The man was also forced to travel in the trunk of his own car from Helsinki to Tuusula.

During the acts, money, a bank card, several televisions and a lot of other property were stolen from the victim.

The district court of Itä-Uusimaa sentenced the woman and three men to unconditional prison sentences. The Helsinki Court of Appeal kept the men’s sentences unchanged, but reduced the woman’s sentence.

Victim knew some of the people who attacked him.

According to his understanding, the woman he knew was responsible for ordering the violence, and the others were acting at his will.

According to the victim, the violence started completely unexpectedly in an apartment in Helsinki’s Jakomäki. According to the man, he did not understand why the woman ordered others to abuse him. At some point it had become apparent that, according to the woman, the victim owed her money.

Court of Appeal considered that he did not get the longest sentence Tara Maria Dellman (formerly Viherväs) could be guilty of both aggravated assault and aggravated robbery, when violence has been used specifically to accomplish the robbery. Consequently, the charge of aggravated assault was dismissed and Dellman’s prison sentence was reduced by a few months to three years and ten months.

The district court previously sentenced Samu Petteri Lähteenlahti three and a half years imprisonment and Marko Tapio Ryynänen to a prison sentence of two years and nine months for, among other things, aggravated deprivation of liberty and aggravated robbery.

In addition, the court sentenced Kaj Armas Eklundin for example, aggravated deprivation of liberty and aggravated assault to a prison sentence of three years and nine months. Three people were sentenced to fines and community service for minor crimes.