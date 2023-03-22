Judgments | The woman interrupted sex to get a condom, then the man raped her

The man grabbed a condom from the bed to get his sex partner who had gotten up and infected her with herpes.

Helsinki the court of appeal upheld the district court’s verdict in a case where a man raped his sexual partner and infected her with herpes.

The man already knew he was carrying the herpes virus.

The events started in January 2019, when a man and a woman met on a Saturday evening in a restaurant. They had agreed to meet in advance. From the restaurant, they moved to the victim’s apartment to have consensual sex.

According to the victim, she got up from the bed to get a condom, when the man grabbed her by the arms and raped her in unprotected vaginal and anal intercourse. The victim said that she refused the man several times and tried to get out of his grip.

The victim and the man discussed the matter at night and slept together. The next morning, the couple still had consensual sex.

They also texted later, and the victim told her therapist about the events. According to the court, the victim’s actions indicated his conflicting feelings towards the perpetrator and the fact that the victim did not immediately understand the seriousness of the incident.

The event after the victim sought a doctor’s office after noticing symptoms suggestive of herpes infection. The victim told the doctor that her sexual partners forced her to have unprotected sex. The victim was also in contact with the Seri support center.

The victim was found to have a herpes infection, which coincided with the rape.

The man was sentenced to one year and ten months in prison for rape and assault.

The man was also ordered to pay the victim 3,000 euros as compensation for temporary psychological harm, 6,000 for suffering, 15,000 euros for permanent harm, and almost four thousand euros for medical expenses and loss of earnings.

In addition, the man was ordered to pay more than ten thousand euros in court costs.