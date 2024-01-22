Judgments | The woman drifted off to be healed by the “shaman” of the retreat: In the end, she was saved by a neighbor's call

The “shaman” promised to heal the woman he met at the retreat. Soon the innocent man was arbitrarily torturing the woman.

Woman met an interesting man at a retreat and ended up in an intense relationship with him. This started a chain of events, which were solved over the years in the courts.

In the end, the man was convicted of attempted murder, assault, aggravated rape and aggravated deprivation of liberty. The actions took place in Helsinki in 2022.

The man received the verdict as innocent, so he was not sentenced to punishment. Instead, he was committed to involuntary care.

The man was previously on trial for assaults and rape related to the same victim. However, the court rejected these charges due to a lack of evidence.

HS does not publish the name of the man who was convicted as innocent.

Helsinki according to the district court's verdict, the man had won the victim's trust very quickly. After the two met, it only took about a month for the man to inflict open violence on the woman.

According to the woman's account, the events started when she met a man who presented himself as a healer and shaman at a retreat. The two ended up spending time together. The man had said that he wanted to help the woman heal from her trauma.

The man had, for example, fly agaric mushrooms and ayahuasca at home, which he had used with the woman. Ayahuasca is a plant-derived psychedelic that causes, among other things, hallucinations.

In just a few weeks, the relationship turned violent.

If the woman did something wrong, the man hit her. According to the man, this was the easiest way to make the woman understand when he acted wrongly.

I will kill the events that led to the company started in the store. At that time, the man hit the woman in the face.

The abuse continued when they went home. The man pushed the woman into the stairwell and asked her who she was. Depending on the answer, he punched the woman in the chest or face, the woman told the court.

Violence raged inside the apartment. The man used a glass bottle to beat the woman. He also used the bottle to rape a woman. After the rape, the man hit the woman in the face, among other things.

According to the woman, the act lasted about an hour, but she wasn't quite sure, because she was on the edge of consciousness. The woman told the court that she begged the man to stop.

Abuse ended like a wall, according to the woman. The man had said he was going to sleep and told the woman to wait on the floor. According to the man, this is “between a fist and an affection, as a woman should be.”

The man had threatened to kill the woman if she moved from the floor, for example to the bathroom. The woman did not have a phone to call for help. However, the police arrived at the door of the apartment after a while, called by a neighbor, to whom the woman was able to tell that she was scared.

The woman had to be hospitalized for two weeks due to her injuries.

The Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) considered in its state of mind statement that the man was innocent at the time of the acts and his ability to regulate his behavior has been decisively weakened.