Thursday, August 15, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Judgments | The woman bought the house, and everything had to be fine: an expensive surprise was revealed in the yard

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2024
in World Europe
0
Judgments | The woman bought the house, and everything had to be fine: an expensive surprise was revealed in the yard
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The judgment was also caused by the waste found in the yard of the property, which could have been condemned from the time of the previous owner. The owner of the area must clean up the waste, even if it is not from his own tracks.

Four a year ago in the summer, transactions were made for a detached house property in Kahaluodo, Pori. It was bought by a woman, before whom a couple in their thirties lived in the property.

In the spring following the property sale, the new owner found waste from asbestos in the terrain. The investigation of the findings made in connection with the forest clearance work led to a trial, where a verdict was handed down last week.

#Judgments #woman #bought #house #fine #expensive #surprise #revealed #yard

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Women talk about the impact of infertility on sex and marital relationships

Women talk about the impact of infertility on sex and marital relationships

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]