Judgments | The woman bought the house, and everything had to be fine: an expensive surprise was revealed in the yard

Judgments|The judgment was also caused by the waste found in the yard of the property, which could have been condemned from the time of the previous owner. The owner of the area must clean up the waste, even if it is not from his own tracks.

Four a year ago in the summer, transactions were made for a detached house property in Kahaluodo, Pori. It was bought by a woman, before whom a couple in their thirties lived in the property.

In the spring following the property sale, the new owner found waste from asbestos in the terrain. The investigation of the findings made in connection with the forest clearance work led to a trial, where a verdict was handed down last week.