Judgments | The woman bought large quantities of alcohol for her small children every week

According to the children, obtaining alcohol had become a habit and had happened almost every weekend.

Satakunta the district court has given a suspended prison sentence to a woman who, according to the court, had repeatedly procured alcoholic beverages for her underage children.

The court found that the woman had bought numerous mild and strong alcoholic drinks almost every week and given them to her two children who were a little over 10 years old. After that, the woman often left and left the children at home to drink alcohol without adult supervision. The acts took place in Pori during 2019.

According to the district court’s verdict, the children said that obtaining alcohol had become a habit and had happened almost every weekend. According to the children, their mother had usually bought beer and clear liquor for one child and tentacles for the other child.

According to the children, after giving up the alcohol, their mother had been there for a while, but had often left the house later. However, sometimes the woman had also stayed at home.

According to the court, the children have pointed out that they had always asked their mother to buy them alcohol.

The woman admitted that she had bought alcohol for the children once. He said he bought the children a six-pack of tentacles and a 24-pack of beer and later left the house. The woman denied having bought more alcohol for the children.

Alcoholic beverages after enjoying it, one of the children had once fallen off his bicycle while intoxicated at night and injured himself. The court found that the woman had not obtained help for her child, who had, among other things, bruises on the face in the fall.

According to her story, the woman only found out about the fall on the bike the next day, when the matter had come to light in another connection. At that time, another person was leaving to take the child to the doctor.

District court believed the children’s consistent narratives, in which, according to the court, there was no noticeable exaggeration. Based on the children’s stories and the supporting written evidence, the court concluded that the woman had acted as described in the indictment.

According to the court, the woman’s actions had seriously endangered the children’s health, which the woman herself had also been aware of.

A woman in her forties was sentenced to a five-month suspended sentence for arson and alcohol crime. The district court gave its verdict on Monday.