Judgments | The woman ate Chinese food, got into the car without paying and drove over the restaurateur’s foot without even noticing

The woman and her entourage ate at a Chinese restaurant and left without paying. When the owner of the restaurant tried to prevent the group from leaving, the woman drove the car over the owner’s leg.

In the year A woman born in 2001 went to eat at a Chinese restaurant in Vantaa with her entourage in September 2019.

The woman and her entourage left the place without paying the bill. The woman’s share was a good ten euros.

A car appeared in front of the restaurant on Pihakatu, and the woman and her entourage were getting into it. The owner of the restaurant tried to prevent one member of the party from getting into the car.

While the owner was hanging out with one of the party members, the woman started driving the car on the pedestrian street. First, the woman drove the car over the owner’s leg and then continued the journey for several ten meters so that the owner was dragged along with the car.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court sentenced the woman to a 22-day suspended prison sentence for grossly endangering traffic safety.

The charge of pinching had expired and the charge of assault was dismissed in the district court. According to the district court, the woman was not aware of the owner’s injury in the sudden situation.

The prosecutor appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. According to the prosecutor, the woman was guilty of assault even in the case that she did not intentionally cause the victim’s injury.

Helsinki the court of appeal stated that the woman must have been aware that the back door of the car was open and the owner of the restaurant was partially inside the car or at least very close to the car.

The woman should therefore have understood that starting the car would cause danger to the victim.

The Court of Appeal found the woman also guilty of assault and increased her sentence to 50 days of conditional imprisonment. After the events in the restaurant, the woman had received other prison sentences, but for different types of crimes.