Judgments | The woman announced the final breakup to the man in Pasila, Helsinki: The man killed her with a knife

Judgments|On the evening of the crime day, the woman had submitted a housing application to the city on behalf of her ex-husband.

Helsinki the district court sentenced the 44-year-old man Juan Bonilla Rosero 10 years and 6 months in prison for killing his 34-year-old ex-wife.

The convict hit the victim with two knives six times in the chest and once in the upper arm. Two of the blows hit directly in the heart and were fatal.

The murder took place in a private apartment in November 2023, when the couple’s minor children had gone to sleep.

Violence started with a fistfight in the bedroom, which is evidenced by a 10-minute video recorded by the man.

The district court considers that the act has been planned, which has manifested itself in filming videos, blaming the person concerned and leaving instructions for the children. Before the act, the man talked about doing something and about prison.

Based on the state of mind study, the perpetrator is able to understand what he has done.

Prosecutor demanded a life sentence for the man for murder, but the court considers that it was manslaughter. In the reasons for the sentence, it is stated that the trial did not prove that the man had planned the act in the days before.

Also the tools used were apparently household kitchen knives.

On the day of the crime, the man’s excitement was caused by his ex-wife’s announcement of a final separation, which the man could not accept. During the evening, the woman had submitted a housing application to the city of Helsinki on behalf of the man.

The couple was sentenced to divorce at the end of 2021, but the man still lived in the woman’s apartment in Länsi-Pasila. According to the witness, the woman had been distressed that she could not get the man out of the apartment and could not get him to accept the divorce.

The woman had also met another man, about whom, according to the prosecutor, she had recently told her ex-husband.