Judgments | The “unequivocally reckless” serial rapist received a sentence, raped again the very next day

The man committed another rape a day after the district court sentenced him for the previous rape. Now the man got three years and nine months in prison.

Repeatedly a serial rapist who committed sexual crimes has received a new sentence.

The district court of Päijät-Häme sentenced the 47-year-old Mikko Tapani Linnanton for three years and nine months in prison for rape, two counts of assault and threatening to be heard in court.

The rape sentence was increased because Linnanto has repeatedly committed sexual crimes. He committed the rape that led to the sentence now, a day after he had received a three-year prison sentence from the Central Finland District Court for a previous rape. The Court of Appeal of Vaasa upheld the verdict.

The man’s history of sexual offenses stretches back a quarter of a century. The district court’s judgment mentions the three most recent of the previous judgments and emphasizes that the man’s continuous similar crimes show “unequivocally complete disregard for the prohibitions and orders of the law”.

To the freshest the crime that led to the sentence took place in the fall of 2020. The man had forced the woman to have sex in the cabin using violence. After the rape, the man tied the woman’s hands with cable ties and started hitting her in the face.

The victim suffered injuries during the assault, including a fractured eye socket and a detached vitreous. The prosecutor had demanded that the man be punished for aggravated assault in this regard, but the court considered the act to be basic assault.

The man admitted to rape and violence during the trial. He denied the threats heard in court proceedings.

The court immediately ordered him to be imprisoned for a new sentence.

The man was also ordered to pay the woman EUR 13,000 in compensation for suffering and pain, discomfort and other temporary inconvenience.