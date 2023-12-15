Judgments | The teenager asked the girl to use the toilet in Tripla and started convulsing and pressuring her to have sex

At the time of the crime, a 16-year-old boy was sentenced to conditional imprisonment for forcing him to commit a sexual act.

A teenager the boy pressured a familiar girl into sex and touched her in the public toilet of the shopping center. The crime took place in December 2020.

The 16-year-old victim and the boy had met each other a little earlier and kept in touch via Snapchat.

When the boy noticed that the girl was at the shopping center in Tripla at the same time, he wanted to meet the girl.

Son had asked the girl to accompany him to the shopping mall's invave. In the toilet, the boy started touching the girl and kissing her.

Although the girl had forbidden touching, the boy began to press. He suggested having sex. When the girl did not agree, the boy continued to ask and suggested other types of sexual acts. When the girl refused even these, the boy kept asking for other actions.

A girl despite the prohibitions, the boy took out his genitals and also began to grope the girl under her clothes. The situation ended with the girl being able to leave the toilet.

The young people discussed the situation later on social media. The boy apologized for his actions, but said that the girl should have said no more loudly.

In court, the boy denied the charge.

District court considered the victim's account reliable.

The boy, born in 2004, was sentenced to a three-month suspended sentence at the Helsinki district court for forcing him to commit a sexual act as a young person.

The boy was also ordered to pay the victim EUR 1,000 compensation for suffering.

The boy appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. The judgment of the district court did not change in the Helsinki Court of Appeal.