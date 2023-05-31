Judgments | The teenage date progressed to sex – then the boy started violently demanding more

A teenage date with TV entertainment and sex turned into violence and crime when the teenager didn’t get oral sex and got angry.

A teenager the meeting took a nasty turn when a 15-year-old boy forced a girl of the same age to perform oral sex after intercourse.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal reduced the sentence previously given in the district court’s case and sentenced the boy to a suspended prison sentence of one year and two months for sexually abusing a child as a young person.

The district court of Itä-Uusimaa had sentenced the boy for rape as a young person and gross sexual abuse of a child as a young person to a suspended prison sentence of one year and four months.

In addition, the boy was ordered to pay the girl 6,000 euros in compensation for mental suffering.

Proceedings started when the young people agreed on Snapchat to meet at a boy’s place to watch Netflix and have sex.

While having sex, the girl felt that the boy was rough. However, there was no coercion involved in the sex at this stage.

At the end of the sex, the boy’s mother came into the room to discuss contraception. When the mother had left the room, the boy began to torture her for more sex, which the girl refused. Then the boy suggested oral sex.

The girl refused several times, after which the boy came on top of her with his legs crossed. The boy hit the girl in the face with his penis and tried to insert it into the girl’s mouth.

According to the girl, the boy threatened to beat her if Suuseks didn’t succeed. After this, the girl agreed to the demands under threat. The situation ended when they heard voices from behind the door.

According to the boy, they had sex consensually, and he has never threatened the girl.

Court of Appeal according to the report, the boy tried to force the girl into sexual intercourse on several occasions and violence and the threat of violence were used in the act.

The court considered that the violence was not particularly strong or serious, even though the act was accompanied by humiliating features.

The girl and the boy were both 15 years old at the time of the act, and it has not appeared in the case that there was a difference in their level of maturity. Therefore, in the opinion of the court of appeals, the act is not gross when assessed as a whole.

The district court, on the other hand, judged the act as a whole to be outrageous, considering the seriousness of the threats and the boy’s determined effort to break the girl’s will.

According to the district court, the girl’s story was also reliable and it was supported by the evidence presented in the case. In the district court’s opinion, the boy’s account was meager and partly contradictory.

As a display among other things, a photo was presented, from which it appears that the girl has sent a message in which she states that the boy does not understand what “no” means.

In the message, the girl said that the boy sexually harassed her for many hours. He also talked about his panic and anxiety disorder.

The boy sent the girl his own message in which he apologized and stated that it was difficult for him to control himself. In court, the boy claimed that the message was related to the fact that he had asked the girl to be his girlfriend and was angry that she already had a boyfriend.