Judgments The teacher noticed scabies on the neck of a primary school boy and filed a criminal report – mother and father convicted of child abuse

Espoo parents was fined Wednesday for assaulting his elementary school son. According to the court, the father grabbed the boy by the neck at least twice and lifted him from the neck, pressing against the wall. The mother, on the other hand, had hit the boy in the legs with a racket, hit the neck and back with a remote control, and tore her nails.

The boy was 7-8 years old at the time of the assaults. The assaults took place in 2018–2019.

The father admitted the beating, but the mother denied the crimes. According to him, he was just poking the racket to scare the boy. He said the scars on his neck had been born when he accidentally scratched the boy while trying to get a remote from him.

However, the court believed the boy. According to the boy, his mother hit him twice in the leg, holding the racket to the stage. The punches felt like a bone in the boy and bruises came to the leg. The second time, the mother was angry with the boy when he took the remote control. According to the boy, the mother turned her on the couch on her back, slammed her neck and back with the remote control and scratched her fingernail.

The court held that the scratch was not an injury but was an intentional tearing of the nails.

Assaults came to light when the boy’s teacher noticed long scorched wounds on his neck. According to the teacher, the wounds were striking and about 20 inches long.

The boy had refused to tell the teacher or principal where the wounds had come from. The teacher then called the child’s father, who told him the son and mother had a fight at home. The teacher then filed a criminal complaint.

In its assessment, the Länsi-Uusimaa District Court took into account that the assaults took place in the child’s home, where he or she should be safe. In addition, it notes that the perpetrators were the child’s parents, who are responsible for custody of this.

The father was sentenced to 30 days ‘fine for assault and the mother to 50 days’ fine for two assaults.