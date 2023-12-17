Judgments | The taxi driver moved to the back seat and began to undress his client in Helsinki

At the end of the trip, the taxi driver began to touch the customer. The man asked to enter the victim's home even at the point when the woman ran away from the car.

Twenty a taxi driver raped a client in October 2019.

The victim had jumped into a taxi in the morning from the taxi stand of the Railway Station. When the driver had started asking about the woman's personal information, such as her Facebook page, during the trip, the woman had become uncomfortable.

The woman asked the driver to stop, paid a good 30 euros for the trip and was already leaving when the driver moved to the back seat next to the woman.

The driver undressed the woman and began to perform sexual acts on her. According to the victim, the man was not violent, but the woman was in shock and afraid of the driver.

When the driver began to take off his own pants, the woman was able to escape from the car. Even at this point, the driver had asked the victim if he could come with him to the woman's home.

Man denied the charge, but did not want to be heard in court.

The district court found it credible that the victim was unable to defend himself or express his will due to fear in the situation.

The Helsinki district court sentenced a man born in 1996 to one year and six months' suspended imprisonment for rape. In addition, the man was ordered to do 80 hours of community service. The man was ordered to pay the victim 3,000 euros in compensation for suffering.

The judgment is not binding.