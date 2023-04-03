Judgments | The student took the patient into the shower and started massaging her breasts in a nursing home in Helsinki

A 59-year-old nursing student raped a resident of the housing service unit twice during treatment procedures.

Helsinki the court of appeal sentenced a man born in 1964 to two and a half years in prison for two counts of rape and one count of sexual abuse. There were two victims.

The man, who studied to be a local nurse, had been working as a care assistant in a Helsinki housing service unit since the beginning of 2021, when the crimes had also occurred.

First the crime took place in February 2021, when a man raped a woman with CP in connection with a washing situation. He raped the same victim again in March 2021 while he was changing the woman’s diaper.

Both times the man had inserted his finger into the woman’s vagina.

Sexual abuse also took place in the housing service unit, where in the spring of 2021, a man had massaged the breasts of a cerebral infarction patient while taking a shower, as well as commented on the victim’s breasts and stared at her breasts and genitals during treatment procedures.

Victims had told other nurses about the incidents a few months after the events. When these came to the attention of the management of the housing service unit, the man’s employment was terminated during a probationary period in June 2021.

The incident was reported to the police in September 2021.

Man himself denied ever touching the victims inappropriately. According to the man, the other nurse was at least within earshot in all situations.

The man pleaded that the victims did not call for help and did not report the alleged situations to other caregivers. Another of the victims had also criticized the man’s professionalism because, according to the man, he did not accept a male nurse.

In his answer, the man reminded that discrimination based on gender is prohibited in working life.

Helsinki the district court found the victims’ accounts to be detailed and coherent. The district court also did not find out what the victims’ motive would have been if they had made up the story as the man claimed.

The district court concluded that the man took advantage of his position and circumstances, even though he knew his responsibilities as a care assistant and knew the medical conditions of the people involved. According to the court, this shows a very high level of guilt in him.

The district court sentenced Osmo Tapio Paajanen three years and two months in prison for two counts of aggravated rape and one count of sexual abuse.

Doomed appealed to the Court of Appeal. The Court of Appeal held that the man’s actions could not be considered exceptionally violent sexual intercourse, because it was a matter of short-term actions, performed with a finger and not with a genital organ.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal considers that it is basic rape rather than aggravated rape.

In the Court of Appeal, the man was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for two counts of rape and sexual abuse.

