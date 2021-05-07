Judgments The snatches recorded in the surveillance camera led to the Subutex cache in the cabin of a Swedish ship – the Court of Appeal upheld the imprisonment

According to the court, the duo’s travel arrangements were atypical.

March At the beginning of 2020, something strange happened on a Swedish ship on its way to Helsinki.

Law enforcement officers received reports of theft in the ship’s stores late into the evening.

After a moment of examining the surveillance cameras, the guards identified the 64-year-old woman and the 30-year-old man as suspects. The duo were found in a tax free store and caught. More stuff stolen from the stores was found in their cabin.

However, the real surprise was found in the silver backpack on the bed, which revealed more than 1,800 tablets of Subutex, which is classified as a drug.

Helsinki According to the judgment of the district court, the convicts had picked up drugs from France and were transporting them to Finland. The value of the drugs was about 60,000 euros.

After the capture, the duo were removed from the ship in Mariehamn. While waiting for the police to arrive, the woman had admitted that she was the owner of the backpack and had stolen the items found in the cabin.

However, both defendants denied the felony drug offense. The woman said she had received a bag of medicines from her acquaintance, which she promised to deliver to a familiar relative.

The man denied having committed any crime in the matter. He said he was on a tourist trip to France.

Helsinki the district court convicted the one born in June 1955 Farahalzaman Nowrouzin and born in 1990 Hasimu Dilixiatin two years and seven months’ imprisonment for aggravated drug offenses and theft.

The man appealed his verdict. According to the complaint, he had not cooperated with the woman and had no information about the contents of the medicine bag given to the woman.

However, the Helsinki Court of Appeal found that the atypical travel arrangements and other evidence presented in the case showed the man’s account to be unbelievable. The Court of Appeal decided to uphold the district court’s judgment.