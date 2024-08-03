Judgments | The Siirtola garden plot was a source of grief and a money hole, which led to the court

Judgments|The woman was compensated for the association’s legal costs, which accumulated a bill of more than 11,000 euros.

When a woman decided to rent a garden plot in Kuopio, she could hardly imagine how the hobby would lead to the biggest problems.

After a few years, the woman moved to another place. Since the rental agreement for the garden plot included a rule that one had to live in the Kuopio or Siilijärvi area, a problem arose.

According to the Siirtolapuutarhayistiðisti, the woman had not announced her change, and the association wanted to cancel the contract. The tenant, on the other hand, said that he wanted to transfer the plot to his mother’s name.

The case went all the way to court, and in the end the tenant had to pay more than 10,000 euros in court costs.

Too bad however, they didn’t start with the column until the courtroom.

After renting the plot, the woman built a cottage on the plot, which she says cost about 70,000 euros. A couple of years later, the first big setback hit, when the cabin burned to the ground in an arson attack.

The woman had handled the demolition of the building and done the paperwork for the construction of the new building. Regardless of the woman, this process had also been delayed.

According to the woman, the situation as a whole was very difficult. At the same time, the woman moved to another town and was about to transfer the lease of the plot to her mother’s name.

He had wanted to build a new cabin on the plot and then sell his property.

The right according to the report, the woman had moved to another location in 2021, and she had not applied for an extension of the lease right from the association within the deadline.

Consequently, the woman no longer has the right of possession of the plot. Because the woman lost the dispute in the district court, she had to compensate the association’s legal costs. From these, more than 11,000 euros plus interest accrued.

The woman tried to apply for permission for further processing of the matter from the Court of Appeal of Eastern Finland. The court announced in July that it would not take the case into consideration.