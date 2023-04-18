Judgments | The shopkeeper’s rude deception was revealed: he returned the bottles brought to the shop again

In 2018, the Sipool store was at the top of the bottle return statistics in all of Finland. According to statistics, up to 175,000 more bottles were returned there than in the next place.

Former the shopkeeper has received a suspended prison sentence of one year and 10 months in connection with the return of the bottle in Sipoo. The crime in the case was aggravated fraud due to the solid plan and the long time it took to commit it.

According to the judgment of the District Court of Itä-Uusimaa, the Ruokakauppa merchant operating in Sipoon Nikkilä did not return bottles returned to his store to Suomen Palautuspakkaus oy (Palpa) as he should have done.

Despite this, he kept withdrawing money from Palpa. He received a total of around 193,000 euros in criminal profit from his activities.

The court ruled that by acting like this, the merchant has practically usurped Palpa’s property, because the bottles and cans fed into the return machine are Palpa’s property.

According to the law, the criminal activity lasted from 2015 to 2018.

Bottle return money had been used both for the merchant’s personal and business expenses. The merchant had also returned the bottles returned to his store to the return machines of other stores.

“He has also repeatedly fed the same bottles and cans into the return machine in order to receive a multiple compensation compared to the number of bottles and cans actually returned to the store,” the judgment reads.

Most of the bottles had been returned to the store in the evening after the store’s closing time, which raised certain doubts about the sincerity of the operation.

The merchant denied having committed the crime. However, he admitted that he did not deliver all the return bottles he received to Palpa. According to the merchant, the failure to return the bottles to Palpa was due to the fact that Palpa had previously left bottles returned to the store’s vending machine without reimbursement.

To the merchant was sentenced not only to suspended imprisonment but also to 90 hours of community service and a three-year business ban

More than 210,900 euros were accumulated in various compensations for him to pay.

Be the first to report on it Sipoo Sanomat.