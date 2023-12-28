Judgments | The “serial eater” struck again: He ate without paying and peed in the elevator

The man ate ethnic food in several different restaurants without any intention of paying the bill. In addition, the man peed in the hotel elevator.

“Serial eater” the most recent sentence of the well-known man was reduced in the Helsinki Court of Appeal last week.

The man who had been committing fraud for years had this time eaten in restaurants serving Mexican, Italian and Thai food without any intention of paying the bill.

The largest unpaid restaurant bill was more than 120 euros.

In addition, the man had urinated in the elevator of a hotel in Helsinki and thus caused cleaning costs.

The district court sentenced the man to six months of unconditional imprisonment for these acts, but now the court of appeals shortened the prison term to four months.

Male the sentences he received were influenced by the fact that he has been manufacturing similar frauds since the 1990s.

A large part of the acts are similar restaurant scams and other small frauds. The man has eaten and drunk without paying in restaurants dozens of times in Helsinki and in addition to that in other cities around Finland.

He is widely known in restaurant and official circles, but still he has managed to repeat his fraud pattern time and time again.

He has been in prison several times and received fines, but they have not affected the man's actions.

The man has even told the police to the police that he is not going to stop his “free dinners”.

Male there are more serious acts in history than restaurant scams.

In February 1992, a man killed his own mother in their shared home on Pelimannintie in Kannelmäki, Helsinki. He received a seven-year prison sentence for the manslaughter committed without full understanding.

In addition, the man has been convicted of sexually abusing a child. The crime in question took place in July 2007 in Kuopio.

