Judgments | The sentence of the man who strangled his mother with a charger was increased in the Court of Appeal

A woman in her thirties killed herself by strangling her mother. The woman said that the voices told her to commit the murder.

His mother the sentence of the woman who strangled herself with a phone charging cable was toughened in the Court of Appeal.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal sentenced the person born in 1989 Natalie Alina Schubinin (previously Anniina Inga Evita Huhtiranta-Tscherep) to 11 years in prison for murder.

The Helsinki district court had sentenced the woman to ten years and seven months in prison for manslaughter. The woman was on probation for a previous sentence at the time of the murder, and the sentence also included the execution of the previous residual sentence.

Criminal happened in the home of the victim's 66-year-old mother in Itä-Pasila in May 2022.

The daughter and mother had an argument during the daughter's visit. The mother had been worried about her daughter's substance use for a long time.

The daughter had bought a USB-C charging cable earlier in the day, which she wrapped around her mother's neck 2.5 times.

The daughter then strangled her mother for several minutes. According to the medical examiner's statement, the daughter probably also sat on her mother. Obstruction of blood circulation and breathing caused the death of the victim. The victim also had several fractures to the chest.

After that, the daughter left the apartment. The victim's body was found five days later.

Daughter denied being in the apartment at all. However, the daughter's DNA was found on the door of the apartment and on a liquor bottle found in the apartment, which according to the witnesses could not have belonged to the victim. The victim's DNA tag was also found under the daughter's fingernails.

Mixed the prosecutor and the daughter appealed the district court's verdict to the Court of Appeal.

According to the daughter, it was a serious assault. He said he heard voices telling him to kill his mother.

The prosecutor demanded that the sentence be increased to at least 12 years.

Helsinki the court of appeal did not agree to the daughter's request to have a mental state examination.

According to the Court of Appeal, the woman's criminal history indicated that the death was not exceptional. The woman had previously been sentenced to prison for attempted murder and robbery.

The Court of Appeal increased the woman's prison sentence by three months.