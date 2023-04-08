Judgments | The security guards of the Helsinki restaurant were fined for assaulting a man

Two law enforcers assaulted a man near a restaurant in Punavuori. The man had first hit one of the orderlies in connection with the nujaka.

Two A man in his thirties who was waiting in line at the restaurant assaulted the security guard of a night club in the center of Helsinki.

The victim had first accidentally hit another law enforcement officer. All three people involved in the situation were convicted of assault.

Criminal happened in February 2019 in front of the restaurant Butchers in Punavuori.

The victim had hit another law enforcement officer in front of the restaurant in the crowd. The victim said that he tried to hit the man who had pushed him in line, but accidentally hit the security guard.

The victim ran away. After a few hundred meters, the security guards caught him. One law enforcement officer started hitting the victim while the other held the victim.

According to one of the witnesses heard in court, the law enforcers had used harder than usual grips in the situation.

Another witness said that he saw how one law enforcement officer held the victim while the other punched him several times in the face. Two other witnesses also saw how the policeman hit the victim.

Both the law enforcers denied the charge. They said they only held the victim under control. One of the security guards said that the man’s injuries were caused when he fell while running.

The district court found the witnesses’ accounts to be credible. The superficial bruises the victim received in the situation also fit the victim’s and witnesses’ accounts.

District court stated that beating the victim with fists so that another law enforcement officer is holding the victim cannot be considered as defensible as a whole. Especially when it was taken into account that the victim had already been taken into custody.

The Helsinki district court sentenced the man who hit the victim, born in 1996, to a 100-day fine for assault.

The police officer born in 1993, who held the victim during the assault, was sentenced to a 40-day fine for assault.

The victim was also sentenced to a fine for assault. According to the district court, the degree of intentionality of the act differed from typical assault.

Judgments are not legally binding.