Judgments | The secretary of the city of Helsinki collects people’s information

The man said that he was looking for the address information of his colleagues so that he could avoid their homes on walks.

To the health center a man who worked as an office secretary in Helsinki went through the personal health information of more than 100 people without permission. The man had gained access to the information using the access rights he had obtained.

According to the district court’s verdict, the man had gone to read, for example, notes written by social workers about clients. Viewing the data had been extensive and long-lasting.

A man had access to the customer information system of the social service for his work. The man worked in the lobby of the health center as a customer service person and, for example, helped customers use the computer and fill out applications.

In order to perform the secretary’s work, the man needed access to patients’ decisions and payment commitments.

The court did not find grounds for the man’s searches.

Criminal it came to light when the man contacted his predecessor in his free time, whose contact information he should not have had.

Suspicion arose and the supervisor decided to find out the log information of the system. The information showed that the secretary had viewed the information of 132 customers. In addition, the man had hacked the personal information of at least 10 of his coworkers.

The man admitted that he had looked at the data of his colleagues without reason, but denied the crime regarding the customers. In court, the man said that he was looking for his coworkers’ information so that he could “avoid going near the employees’ homes on his walks.”

The man defended the viewing of customer information by saying, for example, that he has been looking for information about the person who takes care of customers.

The Helsinki District Court sentenced a man over 60 years old to a 45-day suspended prison sentence for a data protection crime.

